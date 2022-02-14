First Alert Weather

After a frigid start to this week, temperatures trend much higher before the week is over! The best shot of steady precipitation will come Thursday Night. There will be a partly sunny and milder Wednesday with highs in the low 30s north to around 40 south then even warmer Thursday with partial sun south and a couple of light showers possible far north. Highs will be in the upper 40s up north to the mid to upper 50s south. Rain Thursday night will be tapering off early Friday then windy and turning colder Friday PM.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO