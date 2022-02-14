First Alert Weather

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s warm and breezy but there’s a low fire danger today, Feb. 16, with severe storms possible after midnight.
We have another warm and windy day ahead with highs in the lower 70s. Today will be overcast with scattered showers mainly east of I-35. Our strong southerly winds will gust to near 40 mph and continue to draw in Gulf moisture helping to lessen the fire danger.
Latest models continue to develop a line of storms in our western counties around 1 a.m. along a dryline and move them east through 8 a.m.
Timing in the metroplex looks to...
