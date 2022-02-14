ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Chris Zelman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreezing to fine with sunshine on your Valentine. A warming trend gets...

KSLA

Threat for severe weather returns Thursday

(KSLA) - Some rain may return Wednesday, but it’s still Thursday when the stronger storms are expected. Some storms may be severe bringing damaging winds, hail, and maybe an isolated tornado. Overnight will be cloudy. A couple showers will be possible first thing by sunrise. Mostly for east Texas...
WMUR.com

Video: Temperatures to rise, drop again for weekend

After a frigid start to this week, temperatures trend much higher before the week is over! The best shot of steady precipitation will come Thursday Night. There will be a partly sunny and milder Wednesday with highs in the low 30s north to around 40 south then even warmer Thursday with partial sun south and a couple of light showers possible far north. Highs will be in the upper 40s up north to the mid to upper 50s south. Rain Thursday night will be tapering off early Friday then windy and turning colder Friday PM.
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Warm Weather Continues with Storms on Thursday

More unseasonable warm weather in the mid state through Thursday. A round of strong-severe storms possible Thursday. Overnight mostly clear with a low in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be windy and warm, but clouds will move in. Afternoon highs will be near 70. Thursday, expect clouds and more wind...
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day Overnight Into Thursday Morning

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s warm and breezy but there’s a low fire danger today, Feb. 16, with severe storms possible after midnight. We have another warm and windy day ahead with highs in the lower 70s. Today will be overcast with scattered showers mainly east of I-35. Our strong southerly winds will gust to near 40 mph and continue to draw in Gulf moisture helping to lessen the fire danger. Latest models continue to develop a line of storms in our western counties around 1 a.m. along a dryline and move them east through 8 a.m. Timing in the metroplex looks to...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day Overnight Into Thursday Morning

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s warm and breezy but there’s a low fire danger today, Feb. 16, with severe storms possible after midnight. We have another warm and windy day ahead with highs in the lower 70s. Today will be overcast with scattered showers mainly east of I-35. Our strong southerly winds will gust to near 40 mph and continue to draw in Gulf moisture helping to lessen the fire danger.
DALLAS, TX
WDAM-TV

FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather is possible on Thursday

This evening will be nice with clear skies as temperatures fall into the mid 50s after sunset. Lows will be in the upper 40s. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and warm as highs reach the low 70s. A few showers will be possible late into the afternoon and evening. Thursday...
cbs4indy.com

A Wind Advisory and a Flood Watch for central Indiana

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. It will be the warmest of the week with gusts of up to 45 miles per hour pushing high temperatures well into the 50s. A strong, moisture-laden weather system is on the way and a Flood Watch will be in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. Light rain will develop in the afternoon, followed by heavy rain overnight through Thursday morning.
navarrenewspaper.com

LOCAL WEATHER WEDNESDAY 2-16-22

Local weather report for Wednesday, February 16. This report updates during the day. Today our temperatures will range from a low of 36° to a high of 63°. Sunrise is 6:27 AM and Sunset 5:36 PM . Sun and clouds . There is a 5% chance of rain in the morning , 5% chance of rain in the afternoon and 15% chance of rain during the evening.
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: A warming trend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester area will be getting some mild weather over the next 48 hours, and there has been a significant change in the weather pattern recently. Over the past two weeks, there hasn't been consistently cold, Arctic weather as there had been. The temperatures have...
ROCHESTER, NY

