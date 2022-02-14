Clear but chilly start to the week

More unseasonable warm weather in the mid state through Thursday. A round of strong-severe storms possible Thursday. Overnight mostly clear with a low in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be windy and warm, but clouds will move in. Afternoon highs will be near 70. Thursday, expect clouds and more wind...
(KSLA) - Some rain may return Wednesday, but it’s still Thursday when the stronger storms are expected. Some storms may be severe bringing damaging winds, hail, and maybe an isolated tornado. Overnight will be cloudy. A couple showers will be possible first thing by sunrise. Mostly for east Texas...
As a cold front approaches from the west Thursday night, a band of showers and even a few thunderstorms will cross the area. Nice warm-up before a First Alert to late-week rain. Updated: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:20 AM EST. Clear skies this evening will give way to a few...
One last round of snow to start today with enough energy to accumulate an inch or so into valley locations and up to 6" in mountain terrain above 7000ft. Winds 10-15 today and highs around 32. 25 in Jackson. Snow ends and some clearing is possible in the afternoon/evening with a ridge of high pressure commanding drier conditions for most everyone in the area. We'll take temperatures to mid-teens tonight for valley and single digits for Jackson, around 6. Continued dry and clearing for the next couple of days except for upper highlands into Island Park/West Yellowstone as a ridge riding the high stirs up some snow showers. We have another system to create snow chances arond 50% for Sunday and Monday for the Snake River Plain, taking 35-40 temperatures Thursday and Friday from Pocatello to Idaho Falls back to freezing level by Saturday.
A warmup is on the way today after two days of bitter cold temperatures but heavy rain could be on the way. Today will start cold and end milder with highs in the low- to mid-40s. It will be breezy as well, with some gusts to 20 mph. Thursday and...
