Clear but chilly start to the week

One last round of snow to start today with enough energy to accumulate an inch or so into valley locations and up to 6" in mountain terrain above 7000ft. Winds 10-15 today and highs around 32. 25 in Jackson. Snow ends and some clearing is possible in the afternoon/evening with a ridge of high pressure commanding drier conditions for most everyone in the area. We'll take temperatures to mid-teens tonight for valley and single digits for Jackson, around 6. Continued dry and clearing for the next couple of days except for upper highlands into Island Park/West Yellowstone as a ridge riding the high stirs up some snow showers. We have another system to create snow chances arond 50% for Sunday and Monday for the Snake River Plain, taking 35-40 temperatures Thursday and Friday from Pocatello to Idaho Falls back to freezing level by Saturday.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 26 MINUTES AGO