Rams fans ordered to leave downtown L.A. as Super Bowl celebrations turn chaotic

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For a few days, the iconic Hollywood sign will be changed to “Rams House” to celebrate the Super Bowl victory. “What a day in Los Angeles — the Rams are Super Bowl Champions,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti. “This town has the best teams and fans in the world, and we can’t wait to show off our L.A. pride with a display that only Hollywood could deliver. Go Rams.” The temporary installation will be built and displayed from Monday, Feb. 14 to Wednesday, Feb. 16. It was a collaboration between the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles City, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Sign Trust. “Winning a Super Bowl for Los Angeles and our fans in our home stadium is a dream come true,” said Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff. “We are grateful to the City, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Sign Trust to allow us to recognize this historic championship by turning the iconic Hollywood sign into a celebration of our fans and our community.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO