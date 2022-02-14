ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams fans ordered to leave downtown L.A. as Super Bowl celebrations turn chaotic

By Chantal Da Silva
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRams fans reveling in Sunday's Super Bowl victory were ordered to clear out of downtown Los Angeles overnight as celebrations took a chaotic turn, with video posted to social media showing some jumping on vehicles while others lit fireworks in the middle of a busy street. The area was...

America Rinaldi
2d ago

That’s what California gets for their slap on the wrist mindset. Nothing will change until you get those breast feeding politicians out of office.

jon ormand
2d ago

just a question...did these crack troops do the same thing for the BLM and Antifa riots and looting and fires, you know mostly.peaceful, or was this tough guy act for da white folk

oldschool94
1d ago

I get ppl excited, wanting to celebrate etc.. it does NOT take standing/ jumping on top of buses/ vehicles etc... again.. adulting is challenging for a lot of ppl. 🔥💥👌💯

