Featuring aged rum and warming ginger and allspice, Sam Miller's modern highball is "refreshing but bold, and gives you the feeling of the holidays," he says. A measure of banana liqueur rounds out the drink with some sweetness and adds a tropical finish, as do the spiced candied orange wheels. (Miller recommends reserving the simmering liquid left over from making the wheels. "Use it to experiment with cocktails or drizzle over your ice cream," he says. "I like to use it in my Daiquiris and Old-Fashioneds.")

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO