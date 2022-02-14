Kodak Black in a stable condition after shooting

Kodak Black was among the three victims reportedly shot when gunfire erupted during a fight after Justin Bieber’s concert after party in West Hollywood. Rapper Kodak Black, 24, has been identified as one of the three victims shot outside the after-party on Friday night, according to NBC News. A police report previously stated that the victims of the incident were a 19-year-old male, a 24-year-old male, and a 60-year-old male. Kodak was reportedly transported to the hospital while other victims were treated on scene. All victims, including Kodak, are reportedly in stable condition. HollywoodLife reached out to Kodak Black’s reps for comment but received no response.
