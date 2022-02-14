ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kodak Black in a stable condition after shooting

By Will Richards
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKodak Black is in a stable condition following being shot at a Super Bowl party over the weekend, his lawyer has confirmed. The rapper was one of four people injured in a shooting outside of Justin Bieber’s Super Bowl party in Los Angeles on Friday (February 11). The...

www.nme.com

Comments / 10

Nick
2d ago

Please keep me updated I can’t sleep. Do you report injured service personnel?

Reply
7
Billboard

Rapper TDott Woo Fatally Shot Hours After Signing Record Deal

Rapper and dancer TDott Woo was shot and killed on Tuesday (Feb. 1) in Brooklyn, New York, the NYPD confirms to Billboard. The up-and-coming artist, born Tahjay Dobson, was 22. Law enforcement responded to a “ShotSpotter activation” — a gunshot detection system — at about 2:30 p.m. ET. Once police...
BROOKLYN, NY
3 Victims Struck by Gunfire, Including Rapper Kodak Black at After Party in Los Angeles

Three people were struck by gunfire in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles early Saturday morning.Jack Reynolds/KNN. Beverly Grove, Los Angeles: Three people were struck by gunfire, including rapper Kodak Black, in a shooting on the 400 block of North La Cienega Boulevard in the Beverly Grove neighborhood in the city of Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb.12, at around 2:45 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Three People, Including Kodak Black, Shot During Fight Outside Justin Bieber Afterparty

UPDATE: Kodak Black was the 24-year-old man who was shot during the incident outside a Justin Bieber afterparty, law enforcement sources told NBC News. The rapper was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening gunshot wounds; he is expected to make a full recovery. Reps for Black – whose 46-month prison sentence was commuted by then-President Donald Trump in 2021 – did not respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment. – Three people were injured following a shooting outside a Los Angeles hotspot that was hosting an afterparty for a Justin Bieber concert early Saturday morning. Following Bieber’s invite-only...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Police seek suspect in shooting outside LA Super Bowl party

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police were searching Sunday for a gunman who shot four people after a brawl erupted outside a Los Angeles restaurant hosting a party that followed a Justin Bieber concert, authorities said. Detectives are asking witnesses to come forward to help them identify the suspect in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Justin Bieber Afterparty Abruptly Ends After Shooting That Leaves 3 Wounded

Deadline reports that gunfire broke out at the afterparty for Justin Bieber's concert In West Hollywood on Friday night, resulting In three injuries. TMZ claims that the fight occurred outside of The Nice Guy restaurant close to the Pacific Design Center, where Bieber performed. City News Service reports that police were called to the scene around 2:45 a.m. "They (witnesses) heard a fight outside when multiple shots were fired," said Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopDX.com

Milwaukee Rapper 414 Lil Moe Shot & Killed In Hometown

Milwaukee, WI – The morbid and disgraceful trend of rappers being killed in their hometown continues with the shooting death of up-and-coming artist 414 Lil Moe. Milwaukee Police said the 26-year-old rapper was killed on Tuesday (February 8) around 9:30 p.m local time but confirmed there’s no suspect in custody — and it’s still unclear what led to the shooting.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wflx.com

Rapper Kodak Black among 4 people shot in California

The South Florida rapper known as Kodak Black was among four people shot early Saturday outside a restaurant in West Hollywood, California. Los Angeles police said the 24-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, and the other three victims were hospitalized in stable condition. Police don't know exactly what...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HollywoodLife

Kodak Black Reportedly 1 Of 3 Victims Shot Outside Justin Bieber’s Concert After Party

Kodak Black was among the three victims reportedly shot when gunfire erupted during a fight after Justin Bieber’s concert after party in West Hollywood. Rapper Kodak Black, 24, has been identified as one of the three victims shot outside the after-party on Friday night, according to NBC News. A police report previously stated that the victims of the incident were a 19-year-old male, a 24-year-old male, and a 60-year-old male. Kodak was reportedly transported to the hospital while other victims were treated on scene. All victims, including Kodak, are reportedly in stable condition. HollywoodLife reached out to Kodak Black’s reps for comment but received no response.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hypefresh.co

Kodak Black Wants DreamDoll As His Valentine

This Valentine’s Day may be different this year, given the novel pandemic. Though, people continue to date virtually and even flirt online. Kodak Black definitely flirted up a storm this week with one lady in particular. The rap star is no stranger to flirting with some of the most famous women in the industry. So far, he crushed on Zendaya and Nicki Minaj in the past. Now the Florida-native rapper wants upcoming emcee DreamDoll to be as his Valentine.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Steals...Again

Kodak Black continues his shameless stealing streak. Just a few days ago, the "Love & War" rapper hopped on Instagram to let his 11.4 million followers know that he had stolen a pickled sausage while stopped at a gas station, resulting in some pretty serious clowning at the Florida native's expense.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Shooting Outside Justin Bieber Party Leaves Multiple People Wounded

At least three people were wounded early Saturday in a Los Angeles shooting that took place outside of a star-studded afterparty following a Justin Bieber show. TMZ reported that gunfire erupted outside the celebrity-packed bash at restaurant The Nice Guy around 2:45 a.m. According to TMZ, a fight involving rapper Kodak Black broke out and then gunshots could be heard, though it was unclear who the shooter was. The site also published video that appears to show part of the incident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stamford Advocate

Kodak Black, Three Others Injured in Shooting Outside L.A. Concert Afterparty

Rapper Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, and two other individuals were hospitalized after sustaining injuries in a shooting outside a lounge on N La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles early Saturday morning. The incident occurred in the hour after the venue had concluded hosting an unofficial afterparty for a Justin Bieber concert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Police Investigate Shooting Following Justin Bieber Concert, Kodak Black Among Victims

The LAPD is investigating Saturday morning’s shooting near West Hollywood at an afterparty following a Justin Bieber concert that left three men wounded. The incident was first reported around 2:45 a.m. in the 400 block of North La Cienega Boulevard between Beverly Boulevard and Melrose Avenue. Police say witnesses heard a fight outside followed by multiple gunshots.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Billboard

Kodak Black Reportedly Among 4 Shot Outside Super Bowl Party

Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday (Feb. 11) after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles restaurant hosting a party that followed a Justin Bieber concert, police said. The gunfire erupted outside The Nice Guy restaurant, striking and injuring four men ages 60, 22, 20 and 19,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

