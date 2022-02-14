ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biodesix estimates Q4 and FY21 revenue, lung diagnostic revenue seen surging

By Khyathi Dalal
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) expects Q4 and FY21 revenue to be ~$7.2M and $54.5M (compared to $45.6M in 2020) respectively; growth led by company's core lung diagnostic testing and 1H21 COVID-19 testing. Analysts consensus estimates for...

seekingalpha.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Diagnostic Testing#Lung Nodule#Fy21#Bdsx#Y Y#Ngs
403K+
Views
