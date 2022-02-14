Biodesix estimates Q4 and FY21 revenue, lung diagnostic revenue seen surging

2022 guidance leads the market to spike shares well above $6. I wrote about Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) back in December of last year when shares were very close to losing support. As can be seen from the chart below, shares indeed lost support which actually led us to go short at the time through the purchase of a put option. The reasoning behind the short pretense at the time was the potential descending triangle (which never played itself out), rising costs, and insider selling. In the third quarter, for example, both the top and bottom lines missed expectations despite the sustained increase in occupancy rates. Furthermore, increasing costs due to labor shortages meant that less and less of the company's revenue would fall to the bottom line. Despite all of the above, however, shares quickly recovered in mid-December after a quick sharp decline. This led me to eventually sell the put option as there was not a lot of time left in that particular contract.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO