A Labour frontbencher has said Keir Starmer's fondness for appearing alongside British flags does not make him a "nationalist".Quizzed on the opposition leader's apparent penchant for the Union Flag Jo Stevens said she did not like nationalism.But pushed during the BBC Wales interview she said she believed her party leader was in fact a "patriot" rather than a nationalist.Insisting there was a difference she said nationalism was "insular" but patriotism looked "outwards" – though she did not explain how this was the case.Sir Keir has made notable push to appear alongside the union flag after strategists hired by Labour said...

POLITICS ・ 4 HOURS AGO