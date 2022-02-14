Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “See For Me”

Spectrum’s Angela Black tells the story of a wife and mother whose life is not as outsiders believe it to be. She has two adorable children and a loving husband, or so it seems. Behind closed doors, Olivier, portrayed by Michiel Huisman, is physically and verbally abusive to his wife, Angela, played by Joanne Froggatt. Determined to be a good wife and protect her children, Angela lies about where her injuries come from, but everything changes when she is contacted by a private investigator named Ed, played by Samuel Adewunmi, who claims that Olivier is far more dangerous than she realizes. This six-episode limited series is intriguing on many levels, including in its portrait of a main character who knows that she is in a bad situation but cannot leave it, in part because her husband is so manipulative and blames her misfortunes on her rather than on his own deplorable behavior. When Angela does speak up, people don’t necessarily believe her, wondering how it is that she didn’t say anything earlier and how the likeable Olivier could be capable of such things. Safeguarding her children is a difficult task when she knows that the man who might hurt them most is the one who spends the most time with them. Angela Black also offers a thrill ride where it is continuously unclear what’s real and what’s not, with Angela herself convinced that maybe she has started to believe something that came from a story and not an actual experience. This format makes for great television, and here are five other shows with similarly alluring premises to watch after you’ve had a chance to finish Angela Black.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO