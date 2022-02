Isabel Torres, the actress best known for her starring role in HBO Max's Veneno, has died. Torres passed away on Friday, Feb. 11 at the age of 52 following a battle with lung cancer. Torres' family confirmed her passing in a statement originally written in Spanish shared to her Instagram account which read, "Today, February 11, 2022, we say goodbye to Isabel. Although her family and friends feel her loss deeply, we know that wherever she goes she will have fun as only she knows how. Thank you for all the messages of affection and concern. She has left feeling very loved and protected."

