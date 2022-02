Since a statue of slave trader Edward Colston was ripped down by demonstrators at the height of the George Floyd protests in 2020, there’s been an ongoing civic debate over what should be done with it; it seems that debate has come to a conclusion. Bristol’s We Are Bristol History Commission has reportedly determined that the statue of Colston should be kept in the defaced condition it was left in after being thrown in the Bristol harbor, and that the plinth where the statue was previously displayed should instead be used occasionally as a platform for ephemeral projects. Otherwise, the commission said, the plinth should be left empty as a reminder of what happened to the Colston statue.

