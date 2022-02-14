Open Bancorp: Fast-Growing, Ethnic Focused Bank

Southside Bancshares can grow both organically or via acquisition. Southside Bancshares (SBSI) is a Tyler, TX-based Community-focused financial institution. The bank offers a broad range of consumer, commercial, and mortgage banking services as well as private banking and wealth management products. Southside has a diversified footprint consisting of 55 branches, among which 13 are located in grocery stores. Insiders own 5% of the total bank. From a market operation's perspective, Southside covers East TX, Dallas-Fort Worth, Southeast TX, Austin, and Houston markets. With the right geographical exposure, the bank has experienced significant growth over time, as population migration into Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, and Houston increases demand for financial service products. Over the past ten years, the bank's asset base, deposit base, and loan have grown 10%, 10%, and 14%, respectively.
Comments / 0