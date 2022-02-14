MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Highest prices for flowers, CDC guidance for cruises, Uber Bitcoin

The share of consumers taking it month by month financially is on the rise, and this increase in economic anxieties could have an impact on how they get their food needs met. Research from the latest edition of “The New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report,” a PYMNTS and LendingClub collaboration, which drew on insights from a survey of more than 3,000 U.S. consumers conducted in December, found that, at the end of the year, 61% of the U.S. population were living paycheck to paycheck. This share is a significant increase from the 54% that lived paycheck to paycheck in May.

