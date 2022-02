The US Coast Guard has recovered a body after a small plane carrying eight people crashed into the ocean off North Carolina’s Outer Banks as four of the passengers were named by family. Search and rescue efforts are still underway for the other passengers who were in the aircraft that was flying “erratically” before it dropped off the radar on Sunday. Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said they have identified the person whose body was recovered on Monday but refused to provide details. Meanwhile, relatives identified four of the passengers as teenage friends Kole McInnis, Daily Shepherd, Jake Taylor and...

