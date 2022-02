(Credit: Tinnakorn jorruang/Shutterstock) The oft-quoted adage to never “get high on your own supply” takes on new meaning in light of the endogenous cannabinoid system (ECS). One namesake of the ECS is the plant Cannabis sativa, more commonly known as marijuana, since a cannabinoid refers to any naturally occurring compound found in the Cannabis plant. Its other is the Greek prefix endon, meaning “within.” When scientists first began to investigate the chemical effects of marijuana, they uncovered the ECS, a neurochemical system that is present within all humans, regardless of their propensity for pot smoking. In fact, your body rewards you with a flood of endogenous cannabinoids every time you get vigorous exercise.

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO