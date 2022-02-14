H.C. Wainwright Starts Imago Biosciences Inc (IMGO) at Buy

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) reported Q4 EPS of $0.38, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $52 million versus the consensus estimate of $53.02 million.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO