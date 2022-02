Japan's crude sales from national oil reserves amount to over 2 mil barrels. Japan last sold 629,000 barrels of Oman crude via Feb 9 tender. Japan plans to sell an additional 260,000 kiloliters, or 1.64 million barrels, of Khafji and Hout crude oil from its national petroleum reserves via public tenders in March, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said Feb. 16, the latest in its joint efforts with the US and other countries to stabilize oil prices.

