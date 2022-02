Mr. Beer brings two decades of experience with Canadian technology leaders to Hut 8 to support the company’s growth objectives. Hut 8 Mining Corp., one of North America’s largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Beer to the new role of Senior Vice President, Operations, effective February 22, 2022. Mr. Beer joins Hut 8’s growing and diverse leadership team under the direction of CEO Jaime Leverton to support scaling and expansion of the Company’s diversified operations.

