Quiet weather and a warming trend, in New Jersey, in the middle of February? Yes, please!. No, it does not mean that winter is over — just on pause for a few days. Temperatures will progress from near-normal on Tuesday to decidedly above-normal for Wednesday and Thursday. Thermometers will then ping-pong a bit through the weekend, ultimately ending up back in the freezer by early next week.

