Olympics-Freestyle Skiing-China’s Xu wins women’s aerials gold

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – Xu Mengtao of China won gold in...

WGAU

Olympics Live: Russian skater blames grandfather's medicine

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Kamila Valieva’s lawyers say the Russian skater failed a doping test before the Olympics because of contamination from medication her grandfather was taking. Denis Oswald says part of the 15-year-old's defense is “contamination which happened with...
Xu Mengtao
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
AFP

Russian teen Valieva allowed to skate again at Beijing Olympics

Russian teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva can compete again at the Beijing Olympics after sport's top court said on Monday that she should not be suspended for failing a drugs test. The day before she received the result, Valieva helped Russia win the figure skating team title in Beijing, producing a dazzling performance as she became the first woman to land a quadruple jump in Olympic competition.
uticaphoenix.net

Winter Olympics 2022: U.S. ice dancers aim for a medal, as do bobsledders Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor, plus more updates from Beijing

Team USA has medals on the line in a number of events. In ice dance, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock and Evan Bates enter the free dance in third and fourth place, respectively. France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the 2018 silver medalists, have the lead, followed by reigning world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia.
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
China
104.1 WIKY

Olympics-Speed skating-Slip costs Japan as Canada win gold in women’s team pursuit

BEIJING (Reuters) -Canada won gold in the women’s speed skating team pursuit after a mishap by the Japanese team cost them the top prize at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday. Defending champions Japan started strong as they raced at the National Speed Skating Oval, keeping a steady half-second lead ahead of their Canadian rivals.
104.1 WIKY

Olympics-Biathlon-Norway win brilliant relay gold after ROC collapse

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) -Norway roared back to pull off a stunning win in the men’s 4×7.5km biathlon relay at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday following a sensational collapse on the final shoot by Eduard Latypov of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). The middle two legs of the race...
104.1 WIKY

Olympics-Valieva saga revives age-old concerns in figure skating

(Reuters) – From figure skating trailblazer to lightning rod for doping criticism at the Olympics, Russian Kamila Valieva has endured a mental and physical test that few 15-year-old girls will ever endure. As the global spotlight dazzles on the elfin teenager, uncomfortable questions swirl around the sport and whether...
