Anti-Asian hate is fueling the recent uptick in D.C. hate crimes, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The big picture: Hate crimes, specifically against Asian communities, have increased all across the country. But a recent study by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino found that in 2021 D.C. had the highest number of hate crimes reported by police per 1000,000 people.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 HOURS AGO