ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Former Ireland rugby prop Mike Ross to face a survival challenge for charity

By Cate McCurry
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L3iFe_0eDpXCh600

Former Ireland and Leinster rugby prop Mike Ross will be among 18 people to face a survival challenge deep inside the Arctic Circle to help raise funds for charity.

On their six-day trek from March 4-10, Ross and his comrades will learn the skills needed to survive in the wilderness in chilling temperatures of -27C.

Their initial accommodation will be a woodcutters’ lodge with no electricity or running water.

There, they will learn the skills necessary to survive in one of the world’s harshest environments, lighting fires using lichen, pickaxing through ice for drinking water and cooking local food on camp fires.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZfic_0eDpXCh600

After two days’ training, they head off on a two-day trek into Finland’s Yllas national park, where they will camp outdoors overnight.

Ross, 42, who retired at the end of 2017 after a 12-year professional career, admitted that he struggled with fitness during lockdown but is training again.

“I’ve done some hill walking and I go for nightly walks as well as doing Brazilian Jujitsu,” he said.

“It’s just about preparing to get active again and getting ready for the challenge. It’s going to be a slog.

“But once you mentally prepare for it, that’s the main thing.

“While our trek will be pretty formidable, it is nothing like the survival challenge that living every day with epidermolysis bullosa (EB) entails.”

Three hundred people in Ireland live with hugely distressing EB, which causes the skin, both inside and out, to blister and wound at the slightest touch – and ‘Butterfly Skin’ Debra Ireland is dedicated to supporting those living with the condition.

I had never been to the Arctic so it suddenly seemed like a good opportunity to go there and raise much needed funds for a great charity at same time.

Mike Ross

There is no known cure for the genetic condition and the only treatment is constant, painful bandaging of the skin.

Money raised from the challenge will be used to continue increasing the quality of care Debra Ireland provides as well as fund critical medical research that can make treatments available.

“I was well aware of Debra Ireland from my rugby days, because Leinster supported the charity and Johnny Sexton was, and still is, quite heavily involved with them,” Mike said.

He added that when the charity’s board member, Bobby Healy, approached him in June 2020 about doing the challenge, it was the middle of lockdown and he jumped at the opportunity.

“When Bobby asked me I probably would have gone on an adventure to the Sahara ” he added.

“I had never been to the Arctic so it suddenly seemed like a good opportunity to go there and raise much needed funds for a great charity at same time.”

Leading the 2022 expedition is internationally qualified, veteran outdoors man Ronan Mullen of Adventure.ie.

As well as providing day to day support both in the home and remotely for EB patients, the charity also funds research programmes to find better treatments and possible cures for EB.

Each participant in the Arctic Challenge, which is sold out, will have a minimum 5,500 euro fundraising target, 3,500 euro of which will go to Debra Ireland to maintain the charity’s vital services.

To support Ross’s fundraising, visit his page at justgiving.com/fundraising/debrairelandarcticmr

Comments / 0

Related
carvemag.com

No Yolk Charity Challenge

Taylor Owen Mason is organising this fundraiser to benefit Surfers Against Sewage. The worlds first yoke half marathon raising funds for Surfers Against Sewage. For his 3rd sports challenge he’s going to attempt to complete the worlds first strongman yoke carry 1/2 marathon covering the full 13.1 miles with a 60kg yoke frame on his shoulders (which is 83% of his body weight.)
CHARITIES
rugbyworld.com

Tonga charity rugby match involves Australia legends

Tonga charity rugby match involves Australia legends. A group of Australia rugby legends will take to the field in Brisbane this weekend in a charity match to raise funds for Tonga. Toutai Kefu, the former Wallaby No 8 and current Tonga coach, will coach a Tongan invitational side against the...
RUGBY
The Guardian

Former rugby league player Oliver Wilkes admits doping during career

The former Scotland rugby league international Oliver Wilkes has revealed he used performance-enhancing drugs during his career and has urged aspiring players not to follow in his footsteps. The 41-year-old represented Super League sides Huddersfield, Wigan and Wakefield in addition to several other clubs during a playing career which lasted...
SPORTS
BBC

Jonathan Davies: Former Wales captain calls for Welsh Rugby Union strategy

Former Wales captain Jonathan Davies says the Six Nations win over Scotland should not detract from issues within the Welsh game. Speaking on Scrum V, Davies urged the Welsh Rugby Union to show some leadership and develop a strategy for the domestic game. Davies says he feels the young players...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Leinster Rugby#Charity#Local Food#Brazilian#Eb
The Independent

Mark Todd: Racing trainer suspended over video of him hitting horse with a branch

Sir Mark Todd has been suspended by the British Horseracing Authority after a video emerged on social media of the trainer striking a horse with a branch.Todd was a highly successful three-day eventer before taking out his training licence, winning two Olympic gold medals in 1984 and 1988 for New Zealand and earning a knighthood in 2013 for his equestrian achievements.In the video, Todd appears to be teaching a cross-country schooling session where one rider is struggling to get a horse into the water jump, with the trainer then brandishing a branch and striking the horse several times on the...
WORLD
punditarena.com

Ireland drop two places in the World Rugby Rankings after loss to France

Ireland have fallen to fifth place in the World Rugby Rankings after suffering a narrow defeat to France in the Six Nations. The men in green had leapfrogged England in the rankings following their win against Wales in the first round of the Six Nations, but the loss in Paris has seen Ireland fall below the English once more, while France have also overtaken them.
WORLD
The Independent

Marcus Smith recalls Dan Biggar’s Lions welcome ahead of England vs Wales Six Nations showdown

Marcus Smith recalls being welcomed on to last year’s Lions tour of South Africa by being beaten at cards by Dan Biggar as he turns his attention towards facing the Wales fly-half at Twickenham.England are aiming to build momentum in their Six Nations title quest when they face the champions in round three on 26 February.Smith will line-up opposite Biggar for the first time on the international stage, seven months after the Wales captain emerged as a friendly face for the 23-year-old when he was summoned to South Africa as a late addition to the Lions tour.It was part of...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Horse racing-Olympic champion Todd suspended for horse-striking video

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Twice Olympic equestrian champion Mark Todd has been handed a suspension by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) after a video emerged showing him striking a horse with a branch. The 65-year-old New Zealander, who now trains racehorses, was seen striking a horse several times while...
ANIMALS
BBC

Caerphilly: Dog poo on rugby youth's face

An eight-year-old rugby player was left with dog poo on his face during training. Jake was warming up with his club in Caerphilly county when his father Ben noticed something on his face. Ben, who also coaches the team, said it was "just lucky" the dog mess did not go...
ANIMALS
theplaidhorse.com

Emma Post and Won Love Capture Large Junior Hunter 3’3″ 15 & Under 3’3″ Championship at Desert Circuit IV

Thermal, Calif. – Feb. 13, 2022 – The final day of World Champion Hunter Rider (WCHR) week at Desert Circuit IV concluded with Junior Hunter competition in the Hunter 1 arena. Emma Post and Won Love stole the show in the Large Junior 15 & Under 3’3” Hunter division, sponsored by Antares, earning the championship title after winning two classes in the competitive division. Emme Tangen and Uno Mas, owned by Parris Cozart Collins, took home reserve championship honors.
THERMAL, CA
Outsider.com

Olympic Snowboarder Dons Tiger Suit for Final Competition

Though some Olympic athletes celebrate their retirement with parties or drinks, one snowboarder decided to go all out. To celebrate her final competition, she donned a tiger suit and went out in style. French snowboarder Lucile Lefevre decided to commemorate her upcoming Olympic retirement and the Year of the Tiger...
SPORTS
The Independent

Badger cull areas ‘expanded by stealth and without consultation’ last year

Badger cull areas were expanded by stealth and without consultation in England last year, leading to a surge in deaths, conservationists say.It’s estimated the extra tally of animals killed was equivalent to adding an entire new cull area to the cull zone.And now Natural England, the government’s nature advice body, is running a two-week consultation, until Monday, on widening the programme in six new areas - Buckinghamshire, Cheshire, Cornwall, Derbyshire, Devon and Northamptonshire.The potential expansion flies in the face of government claims to be winding culls down. The Badger Trust says it discovered through Freedom of Information law requests to...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Charles to present education prizes at London event after isolating with Covid

The Prince of Wales will be joined by his sister the Princess Royal for what is expected to be his first official public engagement since his Covid isolation.The pair will present The Queen’s Anniversary Prizes for higher and further education in a ceremony at St James’s Palace on Thursday.Charles, who was forced to pull out of engagements in Winchester last week after again testing positive for Covid-19, is then due to visit Wales on Friday.The engagements come in the wake of a Metropolitan Police investigation being launched into the alleged cash-for-honours scandal involving the heir to the throne’s Prince’s Foundation...
EDUCATION
thefocus.news

RIP Ashley Gearhart: Age and bodybuilder's career explored

Bodybuilding fans have been left shocked by the news Ashley Gearhart has passed away after her death was confirmed on 6 February 2022. Generation Iron reports the IFBB Pro bodybuilder passed away last month, with her family confirming Gearhart’s passing in a statement released to Facebook. News of her...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne just went head-to-head with nephew Prince William

The Princess Royal found herself to be in competition with her nephew the Duke of Cambridge this weekend, as Wales faced Scotland in the Guinness Six Nations. Princess Anne, 71, has been patron of the Scottish Rugby Union since 1986, while Prince William, 39, is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Swindon Town FC searches for boy, 6, whose mum has ‘no money for food’

Swindon Town is on the hunt for a six-year-old boy after he wrote the football club a letter saying he could not attend any matches because his mother has “no money for food”.In a post to its Twitter on Tuesday 15 February, the club said it had received a handwritten note with 26p attached from a boy named Joe.“Mummy doesn’t have any money to come to Swindon games because she has no money for food and has to pay for my dinner at schol [sic],” the letter said.Joe went on to say that he likes Swindon Town and that his...
SOCCER
The Independent

Scotland, Wales to offer COVID vaccine to all children 5-11

Scotland's government confirmed Wednesday that it will offer a coronavirus vaccine to all 5 to 11-year-old children, and Wales is doing the same after accepting draft advice from scientists. Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said officials have taken advice from the U.K.'s vaccination advisory committee, although the committee's recommendation hasn't been officially published yet. Sturgeon's statement came a day after Wales announced a similar plan to immunize younger children against COVID-19.Sturgeon said officials have begun talking to health authorities about the best way of delivering the vaccines to children. Scotland and Wales are so far the only two parts of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

503K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy