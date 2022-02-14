The best Boden dresses to invest in now and keep forever

There was a time, maybe not recently, where I exclusively wore UGG boots between the months of October and March. Was I a pre-teen at the time? Yes. Did I style them with wide-leg jeans in true early-aughts style? Also (sadly) yes. I loved them deeply, and was saddened when they were ruled "out" by the popular girls in my class, and then by fashion media at large, somewhere over the course of the last decade. But, middle school bullies be damned because UGGs are back in a major way this winter, and a few of the comfiest styles are currently on sale at Nordstrom right now—and I honestly can't believe I didn't know about it beforehand.

APPAREL ・ 13 DAYS AGO