The best Boden dresses to invest in now and keep forever

By Zlata Rodionova, Jaymi McCann
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoden is famous for its flattering pieces that will be in style for years to come. As one of Kate Middleton’s favourite high-street brands, it produces wardrobe staples for women...

Footwear News

Zaya Wade Is the Perfect Model Posing in a Gucci Monogrammed Suit and Pink Handbag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zaya Wade continues to showcase her keen eye for exciting prints. The influencer shared a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her wearing a brown matching Gucci suit that incorporated the signature double “G” monogram all over the garments. The suit had a slender tapered look  accessorized with a pair of sleek white sunglasses that had bold yellow lenses for an added pop of color, and she also carried a pink Gucci Bamboo 1947 small top handle bag that perfectly...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Melissa McCarthy Elevates ‘Ugly’ Sandals With a Billowing Dress & Kissable Scarf for Valentine’s Day Project

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Melissa McCarthy pops in light colors. The “Identity Thief” star was spotted while out and about in Studio City, Calif., on Wednesday while on the set of a Valentine’s Day-related project. For the outfit, McCarthy donned a white ankle-length dress that featured a light blue and pink print scattered all-over the garment. It had long sleeves and a billowing hemline that provided a lot of movement. She accessorized with a pink scarf printed with red kisses and a brown belt...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

92 Old Navy Wardrobe Essentials Our Fashion Editors Swear By

We're no stranger to combing through reviews when shopping for new clothes, but nothing beats a recommendation from a trusted friend and fellow POPSUGAR editor. After all, we spend hours a day being tempted by jackets, joggers, and jumpsuits, so when we finally click to purchase, we're more than happy to share with everyone in earshot.
APPAREL
Parade

The 25 Best Denim Jackets to Prep Your Wardrobe for Spring

You’ve heard of the LBD, but what about the LDJ (Little Denim Jacket, that is)? This closet workhorse is a wardrobe ride-or-die. With spring right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to start shopping for this super versatile staple: the best denim jackets. These jean toppers are...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Charli D’Amelio Strikes A Pose in Sheer Corset Dress and Sky-High Platform Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Charli D’Amelio’s most recent look made the case for a cinched corset dress. The TikTok star posed in an Instagram photo set wearing a mid-length dress that had a simple shape to it with the exception of a stylized corset detailing. Styled by Jill Jacobs, the calf-length number featured a high neckline, composed of gauzy fabric that gained a sheer texture in the light. D’Amelio’s dress included two slits and lace-up side panels, adding risqué elements to an otherwise modest...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton rocks casual jeans during London outing

The Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed an impromptu shopping trip out in London, paying a visit to Peter Jones in Sloane Square on Friday. In photos obtained by the MailOnline, the royal was photographed as she left the store, and she opted for a casual look for the trip to the shops. She had donned a grey cable knit jumper from Ralph Lauren, skinny jeans and boots and she made sure to keep warm with a large grey check coat. She also made sure to stay safe when she was in the store, as she was photographed wearing a blue disposable face mask.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Takes Miami in Tropical Lace Slip Dress and Strappy Sandals for Michael Kors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Bella Hadid shared a behind-the-scenes look at Michael Kors’ latest campaign, straight from Miami. While lounging on a dais, the supermodel wore a lacy white slip dress. The summer-ready style featured thin straps, as well as a nude lining and lace in the shapes of palm leaves. Hadid’s look was complete with gold bangles and hoop earrings, as well as a bright red version of Kors’ Greenwich handbag. The $298 style included a structured leather silhouette and gold chain handle. “@michaelkors...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Carries Summer Shoes into Winter with Tights at Ulla Johnson’s NYFW Show

Katie Holmes just proved summer footwear can easily be worn in the wintertime—even during a snowstorm—while attending Ulla Johnson’s Fall 2022 fashion show at New York Fashion Week. The runway event, held at the New York Public Library, also featured a star-studded front row including Holmes, Sarita Choudhury and Huma Abedin. For the occasion, the “Dawson’s Creek” star fashionably arrived in a black parka. The utilitarian garment featured elegant elements like a waist tie and puffed sleeves, bringing it instant femininity. Holmes smartly paired the piece with a knee-length skirt, creating a monochrome moment that was tough but sweet. In true...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
New York Post

Best glasses frames for men and women in every style for spring 2022

Sooner than later, March showers will bring April flowers, and we will be welcoming the spring season. To help you transition into a time of florals, pastels and frills, we scoured the internet for the best glasses frames for both women and men. Best of all, they are all available for purchase online.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Courteney Cox Sharpens Up in Houndstooth Trench Coat and Sleek Leather Boots in London

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Courteney Cox stepped out in her signature sharp style while appearing on “The John Bishop Show” in London this week. The “Friends” star wore a red flounced midi dress beneath a houndstooth trench coat. The tonal pieces were sharply layered together, complete with a thin gold necklace. Cox’s ensemble was finished with a black crescent-shaped leather crossbody bag. Cox’s shoes of choice were a pair of sharp leather boots. The “Scream” star’s footwear featured a knee-high silhouette with black leather uppers....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Goes Wild for Balenciaga Animal Prints With Fierce Pointed Boots in New Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian is the ultimate poster child for Balenciaga. The influencer shared a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her modeling off looks from her latest campaign for the fashion house. For the first outfit, Kardashian wore an hourglass leopard-print double-breasted fluffy coat that featured two big front pockets and a cinched waist. The garment also had a plush collar and structured shoulders. Underneath, she wore a black dress. She accessorized with a sleek, pulled-back braided ponytail and a black Le...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Blooms in Floral Silk Dress and Sparkly Satin Mules at Markarian’s Fall 2022 NYFW Show

Nicky Hilton gave pregnancy style a “Bridgerton”-worthy twist for Markarian’s Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week. Held at the The Prince George Ballroom, Hilton joined a starry front row with Denee Benton, Heidi Gardner and Jo Ellen Pellman to view Alexandra O’Neill’s newest collection. The French Sole collaborator arrived for the in a sweet floral midi dress. The $2,550 blue silk fit-and-flare number, hailing from Markarian’s Spring 2022 collection, included a waistline cinched with spaghetti ties. However, its most charming elements were a print of white lace and silver stripes, layered with delicate yellow and dark green floral...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Delivers Nursery Rhyme Inspo in 3D Bunny Moschino Dress and Pink Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum proves that whimsical fashion can be cutting-edge. The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host and judge shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday morning that showed her in a colorful, fun, and well, eye-catching ensemble. For the outfit, Klum donned a gown from Moschino’s spring 2022 collection that was a modern take on children’s nursery rhymes, and this dress fits that description flawlessly. The garment featured a patchwork and embroidered design that incorporated a purple bunny, an orange cat and multicolored...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Saweetie Pops in Purple Metallic Boots and Little Black Dress for MAC’s ‘Challenge Accepted’ Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Saweetie made a case for metallic in MAC’s latest campaign. The rapper made a footwear statement in an all-black outfit matched with a pair of bold boots. The star posed for the campaign photos in an edgy black dress. The satin silhouette featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. She paired the dress with a long draping jacket. The collared trench flowed down to her ankles and featured long sleeves with silver buckle details at her wrists. View this...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CNET

Pop into spring with up to 50% off handbags at Nordstrom Rack

We are now a month away from the official start of spring. It's a return to nature, but also a great time to enjoy the fresh air. And if you're going outside, why not look good doing it? If you're someone who loves colorful bags that add a pop of color to your outfits, then you'll love this sale for up to 50% off handbags at Nordstrom Rack.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Marie Claire

Nordstrom Secretly Just Put Tons of UGGs On Sale

There was a time, maybe not recently, where I exclusively wore UGG boots between the months of October and March. Was I a pre-teen at the time? Yes. Did I style them with wide-leg jeans in true early-aughts style? Also (sadly) yes. I loved them deeply, and was saddened when they were ruled "out" by the popular girls in my class, and then by fashion media at large, somewhere over the course of the last decade. But, middle school bullies be damned because UGGs are back in a major way this winter, and a few of the comfiest styles are currently on sale at Nordstrom right now—and I honestly can't believe I didn't know about it beforehand.
APPAREL
WWD

Jason Wu Collection RTW Fall 2022

“I wanted something that felt like raw emotion, and I hope the clothes reflect that,” Jason Wu said ahead of his Saturday afternoon runway show. Contrasting his color-drenched spring collection, the designer wanted his fall designs to reflect his current mood. “I wanted something that felt beautiful and poetic, but also a little bit more sober,” he added.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

