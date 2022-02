Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe is a leading candidate for National Player of the Year honors, averaging 16.4 points per game and 15.4 rebounds per game. While he’s in the middle of a historic year this season, things did not always come so easily for the 6-foot-9, 255-pound center. Before he transferred to Kentucky this off-season, there were reports that Tshiebwe was forced to go to West Virginia by a handler and that he didn’t even want to be there. His on-the-court production for the Mountaineers was nowhere near where it has been this season for the Wildcats. His new head coach, John Calipari spoke with reporters about the happiness of his gifted center and a trick that he uses to fool people.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO