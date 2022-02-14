ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

American Airlines flight makes emergency landing due to ‘unruly’ passenger

By Monique Beals, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EPewl_0eDpWc3Z00

( The Hill ) – An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. made an emergency landing Sunday in Kansas City after a passenger attempted to enter the cockpit and open an exit door.

Crew members and other passengers controlled the unruly passenger until he was taken into custody upon landing, The New York Times reported.

American Airlines said that the flight landed safely and was met by law enforcement upon arrival. The airline added that the plane’s crew “handled the circumstances with the utmost skill and professionalism,” the Times reported.

The Hill has reached out to American Airlines for comment.

Mouaz Moustafa, a passenger on the plane, described the scene to the Times. “A flight attendant ran to the back of the plane and got the coffee pot and continues to bash the guy on the head,” Moustafa told the newspaper, adding the man was “bleeding profusely.”

Airline passenger accused of raping woman on flight from New Jersey to London

“I honestly thought today I might die,” Moustafa added.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported it has recently seen “disturbing increase in incidents where airline passengers have disrupted flights with threatening or violent behavior.”

As of Feb. 8, the agency said it has seen 394 unruly passenger reports and 255 mask-related incidents this year.

In November, Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) to prioritize prosecuting violent airplane passengers.

“Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” Garland said at the time.

“Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard,” he added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WJBF

Multiple-car crash blocks I-20 WB at GA/SC line

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Interstate 20 westbound at the Georgia/ South Carolina state line is blocked due to a multiple-car crash. According to Richmond County dispatch, the call came in before 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. Several witnesses report they saw five cars involved in the wreck. Motorists should find an alternate route.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Flight
WJBF

Biometric data stored for your protection?

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, announced that he is suing Facebook (Meta) “for capturing and using the biometric data of millions of Texans without properly obtaining their informed consent to do so, in violation of Texas law”. What is biometric data? If you have ever signed in to your […]
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Coffee Pot#The New York Times#The Department Of Justice#Doj
WJBF

Verizon users reporting outages in most parts of Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Verizon wireless customers are experiencing outages in parts of Georgia Monday. According to Downdetector, most outages are being reported in Savannah, Atlanta, Columbus and Macon. However, most areas of the Peach State are also reporting outages. Verizon has yet to make a public comment on the possible outage, but several Twitter […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
FAA
WJBF

WJBF

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy