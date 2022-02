Did you know that the color of a rose carries a deep meaning? So the color of roses you send you special someone on Valentine's Day could send a message you aren't ready to send. For example, if you have just started dating someone you may not want to send them roses that mean everlasting love, or if you have been together for years you probably shouldn't just send her a bouquet that says, hey friend. There is also the case of, if she has a favorite color of roses, always go with those because you don't want her to say, "you know I like pink ones, why did you get me purple?"

