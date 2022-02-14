Early voting begins Monday across Texas

Monday, the polls will open at 8 a.m. at 14 locations across Nueces County, including the courthouse.

People across Texas will choose candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, along with congressional and state legislative seats in both parties.

This is the first election cycle where the new Texas voting laws will be enforced.

For those voting by mail, you can avoid a rejected ballot by providing your state issued ID number and the last four digits of your social security number to the ballot carrier envelope.

Officials said putting both of these numbers will ensure it matches what is on your voter registration card.

The Nueces county clerk also recommends you include your phone number with your mail in ballot.

"We won't share it with anyone and we're not going to call you and bother you but voters put your phone number on your carrier envelope even on your application because if there is an issue we can call you and we will call you," Kara Sands said.

If you do plan to vote by mail, the deadline for the county clerk to receive your ballot is Feb. 18. Election Day is Tuesday, March 1 and early voting ends Feb. 25.

To request a mail in voting application, click here. and for more early voting information, click here .