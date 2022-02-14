ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

‘The Crown’ Producer Andy Harries Succeeds David Puttnam as Film London Executive Task Force Chair

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Left Bank Pictures ’ CEO Andy Harries will take over as the new chair of the Film London Executive Task Force this month.

Harries, whose company produces “The Crown” among other high-end dramas, succeeds the inaugural chair, Lord David Puttnam , who has been in the role since 2004.

Harries established Left Bank Pictures in 2007; Sony Pictures Television acquired the company in 2012.

The Film London Executive Task Force is comprised of stakeholders from both the screen industry, including Netflix, Channel 4 and The Production Guild, and the public sector, such as the Metropoliton Police. Its aim is to ensure London remains a desirable place to shoot – with all the economic benefits that offers – while delivering minimum disruption for residents and local businesses.

Some of the issues the task force deals with include traffic management, code of practice, permissions and fees, data collection and communication.

During Lord Puttnam’s tenure, the task force introduced road closure legislation for filming in the U.K. and launched the London Filming Partnership, which is comprised of over 500 organizations across the city who liaise to ensure the capital is as film-friendly as possible.

“It’s been an honour and a privilege to have served for seventeen years as chair,” Lord Puttnam said in a statement. “I’m delighted to have played a role in the development of this collaborative and wholly successful Executive Task Force. We can all take pride in what’s been achieved during my tenure, including the design and implementation of the London Local Authorities and Transport for London Act of 2008 and the subsequent – and very significant – increase in all types of filming in our city (whether it be feature films, television, advertisements or student films).”

“I’d like to recognise the enormous support and encouragement I’ve received from the Board and Film London’s Executive, every one of whom has been a delight to work with,” Lord Puttnam continued. “With the appointment of my successor, Andy Harries, I know the Executive Task Force will be brilliantly placed to fulfil its mission of ensuring the UK remains the ‘destination of choice’ for the rapidly growing international content industry.”

Harries said: “I have been living and filming in London for the last 30 years of my life and this great city gives me the greatest pleasure, watching it come to life on screen and raising my family here. It’s an honour to follow David in this position and a privilege to keep the fight up for London to be at the very heart of our brilliant and ever expanding business.”

Adrian Wootton, chief executive of Film London and the British Film Commission, added: “It is with great sadness that we bid farewell to Lord David Puttnam as Chair of the Film London Executive Task Force. Lord Puttnam has been instrumental in strengthening cooperation between London’s multiple agencies and the industry, turning London into one of the most production-friendly cities in the world. I can’t underplay the impact that Lord Puttnam has had on our city, our sector, and our country’s success on the global stage as a result, and I know many echo my words. We are truly grateful for his contribution and I would like to thank him for his commitment, expertise and immense leadership supporting the London Filming Partnership and indeed Film London for over nearly two decades.”

“Moving forward, I am delighted to announce Left Bank Pictures CEO Andy Harries as newly appointed chair of the Executive Task Force,” Wootton added. “Andy brings a wealth of industry experience, critical acclaim and innovative forward thinking and we look forward to welcoming him to the Task Force.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Warner Bros. Says It Never Promised ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Would Be Only in Theaters

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. argues in new court filings that it never agreed to an exclusively theatrical release for “The Matrix Resurrections,” and that Village Roadshow still owes $112.5 million in production expenses on the project. The studio is responding to a lawsuit filed last week, in which Village Roadshow alleged that Warner Bros. had breached its co-financing agreement by releasing the film simultaneously on HBO Max. Village Roadshow accused Warner Bros. of deliberately sabotaging the film’s box office in order to drive subscribers to the streaming service. Scarlett Johansson made a nearly identical argument in her...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Bloom County’ to Bring Opus, Bill the Cat and the Rest of the Comic Strip to Fox As an Animated Series in Development

Click here to read the full article. Ack! Bill the Cat, Opus and the rest of Berkeley Breathed’s “Bloom County” universe are heading to Fox. The comic strip, created and written by Berkeley Breathed, is being developed as an animated series at Fox, through its animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment, as well as Miramax, Spyglass Media Group and Project X Entertainment. Just like the strip, the TV version of “Bloom County” will center “on a collapsed lawyer, a lobotomized cat and a penguin in briefs and fruit headwear living in the world’s last boarding house in the world’s most forgotten place...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Sexy Beast’ Prequel Among Offerings in Paramount Plus International Scripted Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “Sexy Beast” is back, and it’s part of a slate of six international scripted originals heading to Paramount Plus, Variety can reveal. The long-simmering “Sexy Beast” prequel series has evidently been resuscitated for the streamer after being scrapped for Paramount Network in 2020. The U.K.-originated show, based on the cult classic film of the same name, centers on the characters of Gal Dove and Don Logan (originally played by Ray Winstone and Ben Kingsley, respectively) as they descend into London’s criminal underbelly during the volatile 1990s. Paramount Plus describes the series as “a love story between...
TV SERIES
Variety

Director Michael Koch Captures Magic of the Mountains in Berlin Contender ‘A Piece of Sky’

Click here to read the full article. To follow-up his 2016 debut “Marija,” Swiss filmmaker Michael Koch set his sight skyward, fixing his vision on a remote Alpine farming community both untouched and victim to time. The filmmaker immersed himself in that world, working with village locals, collecting stories and living off the land, and would then channel those experiences into his sophomore feature. Now premiering in competition in Berlin, “A Piece of Sky” follows a taciturn farmhand, Marco (Simon Wisler), and a single mother, Anna (Michèle Brand), who find strength in each other as they build a life in the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicky Mcclure
Person
David Puttnam
Variety

Lucky Red’s Italian Opera Drama Series ‘Belcanto’ Pitched in Berlin

Click here to read the full article. Featuring in this year’s eight iteration of the Berlinale Co-Production Market’s Co-Pro Series, Italian drama “Belcanto” will hope to follow a trail blazed by former participating European standouts such as “Babylon Berlin,” “Freud,” “Furia,” and last year’s Series Mania winner “Blackport.” Co-created by the trio of Mariano Di Nardo, Antonio Manca and Federico Fava and produced by leading Italian distribution-production house Lucky Red, the series project is set in 1798, as 14-year-old Carolina, her 17-year-old sister Antonia and their mother Maria seek refuge in the city of Milan after stabbing their violent father to...
MOVIES
Variety

Wattpad Webtoon Hits ‘Perfectos Mentirosos’ and ‘Boulevard’ to Get Screen Adaptations (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Following the success of Netflix’s Spanish-language teen flick “A través de mi ventana” (“Through My Window”), from Wattpad author and influencer, Ariana Godoy, Wattpad Webtoon Studios is doubling down on its Spanish-language content with plans to adapt two massive YA hits for the screen. Alex Mírez’s “Pefectos Mentirosos,” which has garnered over 105 million readers, will be produced out of Mexico as a TV series, and Flor. M Salvador’s 75-million read “Boulevard” will be developed as a feature film in Spain. Attached to “Perfectos Mentirosos” are José Miguel Núñez (“Rebelde,” “Pinches Momias”), Anna Grajales...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Warner Bros. Entertainment, RTL Deutschland Set Extensive Content Deal

Click here to read the full article. RTL Deutschland has inked an exclusive multi-year content deal with Warner Bros. Entertainment, adding films and series — including HBO Max originals — to streaming service RTL Plus. Warner Bros.’ extensive output, which includes IP such as Batman, Harry Potter and Wonder Woman, is intended to complement RTL Plus’s growing number of German originals. As part of the deal — which is effective from March 2022 — RTL Deutschland will also receive exclusive free-TV rights to the Warner Bros. library of films and series. Warner Bros. series that will be available on RTL Plus include “Sex...
BUSINESS
Variety

Brazil’s Flávia Neves on the World of Berlinale Film ‘Fogaréu’ and its Real Life Origins

Click here to read the full article. In her debut feature, “Fogaréu,” director Flávia Neves interweaves the broader impact of colonialism in Brazil with a close-up tale of insidious goings on in Goiás, her home town in central Brazil. Having gained support from the CNC’s Aide Aux Cinemas du Monde, “Fogaréu” is an accomplished first film that offers a nuanced critique of power dynamics within a bold, cinematic thriller framework. The film screens in the Panorama section of the Berlin Film Festival. Named after the Catholic Procession of the Fogaréu at Easter, a tradition introduced by the Spanish in the mid-18th...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film London#Bank Pictures#Left Bank Pictures#Sony Pictures Television#Channel 4#The Production Guild#The Metropoliton Police
Variety

ZDF Enterprises Racks up Sales for Pandemic Thriller ‘Sløborn’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. ZDF Enterprises has struck further deals for the first season of post-apocalyptic disaster thriller “Sløborn,” including sales in the U.K., Russia and Japan. The eight-part series is produced by Christian Alvart’s Berlin-based Syrreal Entertainment in co-production with ZDF, Tobis, Nordisk Film and ZDF Enterprises. Alvart, who also penned and helmed the Netflix series “Dogs of Berlin,” co-wrote and directed “Sløborn” along with Adolfo J. Kolmerer. Season 1 of the ZDFneo original series deals with the outbreak of a fatal virus on the North Sea island of Sløborn and the inhabitants’ fight to survive the global...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Dubai-Based Distributor Front Row Takes Controversial Lebanese Film ‘Death of a Virgin’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Dubai-based independent film distributor and producer Front Row Filmed Entertainment has acquired global rights – excluding theatrical, which is limited to the MENA region – for Lebanese drama “Death of a Virgin and the Sin of Not Living” that launched last year from Berlin’s Panorama section. Produced by Beirut-based Bee On Set Productions, “Death of a Virgin” marks director George Peter Barbari’s feature debut. It stars newcomers Etienne Assal, Adnan Khabbaz, Jean-Paul Franjieh and Elie Dankoura Saad. Set in Batroun, one of Lebanon’s most famous coastal cities, pic follows a group of troubled teens...
MOVIES
Variety

AR Content’s Alexander Rodnyansky Reveals Details of Two New Genre Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Alexander Rodnyansky’s AR Content is developing a slate of new series as the two-time Oscar-nominated producer continues his push into high-end episodic content. Rodnyansky revealed details of two new projects to Variety during the Berlinale Series Market, just days after Fox Entertainment acquired U.S. rights to AR Content’s upcoming epic action show “Khan: The Series,” as Variety previously reported. “The Doghead” is a series loosely based on the book of the same name by best-selling author Alexey Ivanov, whose previous works adapted for the big screen include Cannes Un Certain Regard prize winner “Tsar.” The series...
TV SERIES
Variety

NFT Film Platform Cineverse Promises to Boost Indie Film

Click here to read the full article. The founder of the blockchain-based film sales platform Cinemarket is launching Cineverse, an ambitious start-up that will make it possible for filmmakers, distributors and producers to market films directly using blockchain and NFT tech. Established by Cinemarket CEO Adrian Lugol and partners Vincent Lopez and Daniel Siegler (pictured), Cineverse will allow users to buy, share, gift, sell and resell films over the platform. The idea for the project came to Lugol during Christmas of 2020, when he wanted to give his young nephew some DVDs of his favorite films. The plan was thwarted when he...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Berlinale Competition Title ‘Return to Dust’ Sells in Europe (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Chinese Berlinale Competition title “Return to Dust” has been sold to several European distributors with more about to close deals. M-Appeal is handling world sales. The film, written and directed by Li Ruijun, has gone to Alambique (Portugal), Switzerland (trigon-film) and Greece (Ama Films, Stergiakis Brothers). ARP previously took rights in France and September Film picked up the film in Benelux. Other European distributors are in negotiations, with deals about to be signed. The film centers on humble, unassuming Ma and timid Cao, who have been cast off by their families and forced into...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Limbo’ and ‘Anita’ Top Hong Kong Film Awards Nominations

Click here to read the full article. Action thriller “Limbo” and “Anita,” a biopic about the late Canto-pop queen Anita Mui lead the nomination race for this year’s Hong Kong Film Awards, which is holding its 40th edition after being postponed from last year. “Limbo,” a Cantonese noir that follows a cop duo’s hunt for a serial killer, received 14 nominations including best film, best director for Soi Cheang, best screenplay, best actor for Lam Ka-tung and best actress for Cya Liu. The film had earlier won the critics heart at the annual Hong Kong Film Critics’ Society Awards, which named...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Mindy Kaling, Amazon Sign Book Studio, Movie Adaptation Deal

Mindy Kaling has signed a deal with Amazon Publishing and Amazon Studios to launch a boutique literary line, Mindy’s Book Studio, with an eye to adapting material into movies to stream on Prime Video worldwide. The story studio will publish books selected by Kaling from emerging and established diverse voices, to include romantic comedies, coming-of-age stories and suspense dramas with female protagonists. Amazon Studios and Kaling will in turn team to adapt material published under Mindy’s Book Studio as feature films to exclusively stream on Prime Video worldwide.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Blade Runner 2099' TV Series in the Works at Amazon...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Passengers of the Night’ Review: Charlotte Gainsbourg Leads a Pleasantly Low-Key Slice of Life

Click here to read the full article. It’s May 10, 1981, and Paris is celebrating. French political junkies might know the cause for this revelry, but for the rest of us, the reason seems to matter less than the electric atmosphere enveloping the streets as people dance to the sound of honking car horns. Grainy, scene-setting archival footage is interspersed with the main action here and elsewhere in Mikhaël Hers’ period piece, which stars Charlotte Gainsbourg as a single mother looking to rediscover herself after being left by her husband. An airy, low-key drama that doesn’t suffer for its lack...
MOVIES
Variety

Bullying, Harassment and Discrimination Rife in U.K. Screen Industry, According to Film and TV Charity Report

Click here to read the full article. Bullying, harassment and discrimination remain rife in the U.K. screen industry, according to a new report. Over 50% of respondents to the survey set by the Film and TV Charity reported they had experienced “bullying, sexual or racial harassment or discrimination, or other harassment or discrimination in the past year alone.” The news will no doubt be a blow to the industry, which has renewed its efforts to tackle bullying, harassment and discrimination over the past eighteen months. The figures are among a plethora of worrying details contained in the charity’s second report on wellbeing in...
MENTAL HEALTH
Variety

Emily Mortimer, Jim Cummings Board Pioneering European Crypto-Funded Feature ‘Calladita’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Emily Mortimer (“Transiberian,” “Match Point”) and writer-director Jim Cummings (“Thunder Road,” “The Beta Test”) boarded Miguel Faus’ feature debut “Calladita,” whose financing is expected to be raised entirely through NFTs and Web3 systems. It would mark the first time ever that a European film is backed by NTFs (non-fungible tokens) and decentralized web software handled by the crypto community Web3. Based on the eponymous short film which played at the Palm Springs Short and London Short Film festivals, “Calladita” will offer a character study of its protagonist and, through her eyes, a portrait of the...
MOVIES
Variety

‘BioShock’ Film Adaptation in the Works at Netflix

Click here to read the full article. “Would you kindly watch Netflix’s ‘BioShock’ movie?” The streamer is teaming up with 2K and Take-Two Interactive to adapt the popular video game series as a film, details of which were announced Tuesday. Vertigo Entertainment and Take-Two will produce the movie, which does not have a director or talent attached as of yet. Set across multiple dystopian and visionary landscapes gone wrong, the “BioShock” series blends sci-fi and horror to pose unique existential and societal questions that reshaped how game stories could be told — all amidst pulse-pounding action gameplay that rewards sharp shooting, clever...
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

‘We Are Lady Parts’ Creator Nida Manzoor Helming Feature Debut ‘Polite Society’ For Working Title & Focus

British writer and director Nida Manzoor, whose credits include creating the Channel 4 series We Are Lady Parts, has wrapped production in London on her debut feature Polite Society. The film is an action-comedy starring Priya Kansara (Bridgerton), Ritu Arya (Red Notice), Shobu Kapoor (We Are Lady Parts), Ella Bruccoleri (Call The Midwife), Seraphina Beh (Top Boy), Shona Babayemi, Nimra Bucha (Ms. Marvel), Jeff Mirza (We Are Lady Parts), and Akshay Khanna (Chloe). It follows a bolshy school girl and martial artist-in-training who dreams of becoming a world-renowned stunt woman. When she witnesses her big sister give up on her dreams and...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

49K+
Followers
47K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy