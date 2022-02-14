The EU is officially planning a digital euro

On Friday (February 11), the Digital Euro Association (DEA) announced that it was “delighted” about a new partnership with FinTech firm Ripple. The Digital Euro Association (DEA) is “a think tank specializing in central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), stablecoins, crypto assets, and other forms of digital money.” Its mission is “to contribute to the public and political discourse through research, education, and by providing a platform and community for policy-makers, technologists, and economists to discuss digital money-related topics.” It’s “committed to independence and excellence, aiming to set the agenda and to shape policy by encouraging new ideas and forward-thinking in the field of digital money.”

