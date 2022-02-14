ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The EU is officially planning a digital euro

By Max Slater-Robins
TechRadar
TechRadar
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The next major player in the digital currency space seems set to be the European Union, which has announced plans to introduce a bill in early 2023, setting out the legal foundation for ongoing work by the European Central Bank. The value of cryptocurrencies has grown enormously over the...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

