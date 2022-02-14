ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Seahawks Stumble at Lancaster Bible

By St. Mary's College of Maryland
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lhzog_0eDpVGru00

Lancaster, PA– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team (10-12) dropped a United East Conference matchup this evening (Feb. 12) against Lancaster Bible College (12-11). The final score was 57-44, improving the Seahawks’ in-conference record to 8-6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XhYmI_0eDpVGru00

How It Happened

  • The Seahawks scored the last five points of the first quarter to go into the first break with a three-point lead. Rachel Manning scored five points in the period, including a big three-pointer to shift the momentum in favor of the Seahawks. Karon Williams matched Manning with five points of her own in the quarter.
  • An 8-0 run to end the first half allowed St. Mary’s to go into the locker room with a one-point lead, 25-24. Amira Whitaker sparked the Seahawk run with a tough mid range jump shot. Whitaker also led the way on the boards with three rebounds. Karon Williams and Rachel Manning both notched seven points in the first half
  • Karon Williams came out of the halftime break on fire, scoring eight points for the Seahawks in the quarter. Stephanie Howell converted on a contested layup to extend the Seahawk lead to three with just under two minutes to play in the third period. Despite a strong effort from the Seahawks, Lancaster Bible scored the last 10 points of the quarter to take a 44-37 advantage into the fourth quarter
  • Amira Whitaker was able to trim the Charger lead to single digits with eight minutes left to play thanks to a clutch layup. The Seahawks comeback efforts fell just short, with the final score being 57-44 in favor of Lancaster Bible. The Seahawks were able to shoot over 30% from the field and over 60% from the free-throw line.
Stephanie Howell dribbling Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

  • Karon Williams led St. Mary’s with a team high 15 points and eight rebounds.
  • Stephanie Howell contributed 10 points and hustled for six rebounds.
  • Rachel Manning chipped in nine points and came up with two steals.

. Up Next

St. Mary’s College Women’s Basketball will return home this Tuesday, February 15 th when they take on United East rival Gallaudet University. The Seahawks and Bison will tip off at 8:00pm.

The post Seahawks Stumble at Lancaster Bible appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

 

