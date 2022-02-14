ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens veteran DL Calais Campbell, a pending free agent, plans to play another season

By Tribune News Service
Pioneer Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRavens defensive lineman Calais Campbell might not be back in Baltimore for his 15th season, but he’ll be back somewhere. Campbell, who’s set to become an unrestricted free agent next month, announced at the end of Sky Sports’ telecast of Super Bowl 56 on Sunday night that he’s “definitely not retiring”...

russellstreetreport.com

Ravens Players Enjoy Watching Eli Apple Lose in Super Bowl

Good morning and happy Monday, Ravens Flock! The Cincinnati Bengals’ Cinderella run has, I’m happy to report, finally come to an end, as the Los Angeles Rams took down Baltimore’s AFC North rivals in Super Bowl LVI, 23-20. Matt Stafford led an incredible game-winning drive in the...
NFL
FanSided

What does Ben Mason’s return mean for Patrick Ricard’s Ravens future?

The Baltimore Ravens will have to determine the future of a number of key pending free agents this offseason, one of which is longtime fan-favorite fullback Patrick Ricard. Ricard feels like one of those players that should be a forever Raven, but it’s not even a guarantee that he’s brought back next season. That notion was perhaps strengthened when the team made the decision to bring back Ben Mason last month.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson predicts Super Bowl LVI winner

Super Bowl LVI takes place in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13th 2022 as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in what is believed to be a great matchup. Ahead of the big game, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson appeared on the “Super Bowl LVI Countdown” on NFL Network and gave his prediction on who would be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in 2022.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Lamar Jackson Is Back on the Field, Throwing to His Receivers

Lamar Jackson didn't waste any time getting back to work. Jackson posted Instagram clips of him back on the field Tuesday, showing his injured ankle has healed and that he's jumping into his preparations for 2022. Jackson was passing to Ravens wide receivers Rashod Bateman and James Proche II. Throwing...
NFL
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens News 2/15: All About Lamar and more

2021 record: 8-9 Offseason in three or fewer words: All about Lamar. On the field, the Ravens need to better protect quarterback Lamar Jackson, and team officials understand that building a better wall in front of him has become a priority. In their season-ending news conferences, both coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta emphasized the importance of addressing the offensive line, which allowed Jackson to get sacked a career-worst 38 times. Off the field, Baltimore is working on a contract extension with Jackson, who is entering his fifth-year option. A new deal could create $10 million in additional cap space heading into free agency.
NFL
WBAL Radio

Ravens DE Calais Campbell: 'I'm definitely not retiring'

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said on Sunday that he will not retire, wants Super Bowl champion added to his resume. Campbell, 35, who was believed to go into retirement following the 2021 season, made it known he had other plans. Following Super Bowl LVI, the 14-year NFL veteran joined the Sky Sports broadcast in which he revealed the news.
NFL
247Sports

Ravens DE Calais Campell: Aaron Donald, not Cooper Kupp, is Super Bowl MVP

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp won Super Bowl MVP after catching two touchdowns — including the game winner — during the Rams' triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals, but not everyone agreed. Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, in an interview with TMZ Sports in Los Angeles after the game, sided with Aaron Donald.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Executive Names 1 Landing Spot For Antonio Brown

Just over a month ago, former superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown made headlines when he walked off an NFL field during a game. His time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to a chaotic end. After a disagreement with head coach Bruce Arians he took his pads – and his shirt – off and ran off the field.
NFL
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens 2021 Position Review: Outside Linebackers

After a turbulent 2021 season that was ravaged and ultimately derailed by injuries, the Baltimore Ravens are completely focused on moving forward. Before we fully turn the page to the 2022 offseason, let’s look back at the overall performance of their outside linebacker position group from this last year.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Should the Ravens re-sign DL Calais Campbell?

The Baltimore Ravens will look to improve their team in many different aspects during the 2022 offseason. There are many different avenues to do so, including free agency, the draft and even by making trades. One Baltimore player slated to hit free agency in a few weeks is defensive lineman...
NFL
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens News 2/16: Plan of Action and more

2021 record: 8-9 No team was mauled by injuries in 2021 more than the Ravens, who lost one starter after another to the war of attrition. Lamar Jackson needs to be smarter at QB, but he might be playing for a new deal in 2022. Alongside a healthier line and skill group, not to mention with his own arm and legs rested up, he feels primed to re-stake a claim on the AFC North with the Steelers entering uncharted waters post-Ben Roethlisberger. The defense will be in transition, but John Harbaugh can be trusted to right the ship.
NFL
On3.com

Calais Campbell announces decision on NFL future on Monday

Sorry Steelers fans, Calais Campbell will be terrorizing your offensive line for at least one more season, the Baltimore Ravens defensive linemen revealed Monday. “Oh yeah, I’m not retiring,” Campbell told Sky Sports, via the Ravens’ team web site, after the Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. “I watched this game. The feeling I have right now after seeing them celebrate a Super Bowl championship, I have a desire to go out there and play football and to compete. So I’m definitely not retiring; I’m coming back.”
NFL
FanSided

Ravens CB Marcus Peters expects to be healthy for training camp

The Baltimore Ravens are hoping to see a healthy and motivated Marcus Peters return to the field in 2022 and pick up where he left off prior to his injury. Peters is hoping for the same as the veteran cornerback continues to rehab a torn ACL that he suffered just prior to the start of the 2021 season. It was the first major injury that Peters had suffered during his NFL career, but he’s hoping to return in short order.
NFL
FanSided

Ravens CB Tavon Young ‘unlikely’ to return on his current deal

The Baltimore Ravens will be looking to trim the fat off their roster in 2022 to create enough cap space to re-sign Lamar Jackson, as well as others. Cornerback Tavon Young could be one victim of the Ravens’ necessary cost-cutting moves. The Ravens are projected to have a little...
NFL
NFL

2021 NFL rookie grades, AFC North: Bengals, Browns nab keepers; Ravens' WR search continues

A- Total picks: 10 · 10-7 Chase lit up the NFL in 2021. He broke the league record for the most receiving yards by a rookie with 1,455, waltzed to the Offensive Rookie of the Year award and keyed the Bengals' run to Super Bowl LVI. Carman played three different positions -- right guard, left guard and left tackle -- out of necessity after losing the starting job at right guard in November. He's since proven fairly valuable, replacing the struggling Hakeem Adeniji at times in Cincinnati's AFC Championship Game win, and he could very much become a reliable guard in the future. The promising Ossai had his year wiped out by a preseason wrist injury. Sample filled a rotational role, recording 1.5 sacks and 14 tackles. Shelvin only played considerable snaps in two games (Week 18 at Cleveland and Cincinnati's Divisional Round win over Tennessee). Smith was a backup whose chance at significant action came when Cincinnati rested its starters in Week 18. McPherson shook off occasional early struggles to become a lights-out clutch kicker late in the season, starting a perfect streak in Week 17 that carried into Super Bowl LVI; he joined Chase on the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team. Hill played ample snaps in a few games in 2021, manning a fill-in role otherwise. Evans became a nice spell back behind Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine. Hubert's rookie season ended in July as a result of a torn pectoral.
NFL
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson back throwing, as promised, after Super Bowl for Ravens

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in January that Lamar Jackson told him he’d be back to work the day after the Super Bowl. Well, two days after the Super Bowl, Jackson posted videos to his instagram stories of him back throwing a football. Jackson missed the final...
NFL
12up

New Lamar Jackson IG has Ravens fans going nuts

With all of the drama going on with Antonio Brown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there's no way he lands with a new team for next season, right? Well, let's hold the phone on that, as teams are interested. Could AB make his way to Baltimore? Brown was just spotted...
NFL

