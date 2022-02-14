ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HP Chromebook x2 11 review: A premium 2-in-1 at a reasonable price

By Ashley Biancuzzo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith its all-day battery life and lightweight form factor, the HP Chromebook x2 11 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy today. I’m not the biggest fan of folio-style laptops. The additional attachments are cumbersome and the keyboards are notoriously small and cramped. However, the HP Chromebook x2...

Digital Trends

These HP Pavilion laptops are ON SALE right now

There’s no shortage of laptop deals online, so narrowing down your options may seem like a daunting task. If you don’t know how to start, it’s highly recommended that you go for HP laptop deals, as the brand is known for reliable devices at affordable prices. One of the laptops that are on sale from HP is the HP Pavilion Laptop, with the 14z-ec000 model down to $430 from its original price of $570 after a $140 discount, and the 14-ec0023nr model down to $500 from its original price of $700 after a $200 discount.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air and more devices are on sale today

We start today’s deals with Apple’s largest iPad Pro model that is receiving a $100 discount on its entry-level variant that comes with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s proprietary M1 chip that makes this tablet one of the most potent tablets in the market. You can purchase one for just $999, but you can also opt for the 256GB storage variant that comes with the same 8GB RAM, processor, and $100 savings, leaving it up for grabs at $1,100. The 512GB storage model is getting $99 savings, so it is still a great option that is available for $1,300. The 1TB and 2TB storage variants are also receiving $100 savings so that you can buy yours for $1,700 and $2,099, respectively. These last two options pack 16GB RAM under the hood, making them more potent. However, none of these models feature LTE support.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Samsung’s QLED TV is back to its lowest price

If you’re looking to pick up a TV ahead of the Super Bowl, Samsung is currently discounting many of its QLED TVs, matching their lowest prices ever. Normally, the 75-inch model of the Samsung QN85A QLED TV costs $2,999.99 but is currently on sale at Samsung and Best Buy for $1,999.99. This massive, slim-bezel display features amazing visual fidelity and also includes a variety of other handy features. The Tizen OS grants access to most major streaming services and a number of helpful apps, and the TV features built-in support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, allowing you to control playback or find your favorite show with ease. The already excellent picture quality is enhanced even further thanks to HDR10+ support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync compatibility for superior gaming performance.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The latest iPad Air is selling for its lowest price ever

The 2020 model of the iPad Air has been discounted to its lowest price ever. Normally, this slim tablet costs $599.99 but has been discounted to $499.99 in all colorways at Best Buy. The Verge’s Dieter Bohn praised its excellent screen and overall fast performance, calling it the “best tablet for most people” in his review. This model represents a top-to-bottom redesign over its previous iteration, bringing features like a USB-C charging port, which broadens its compatibility with accessories.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Mobile Device#Design#Keyboards#Hp#Usb Type C
The Independent

Best iPad deals for February 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Snag an ASUS Chromebook for $119 with this Best Buy deal

As the need for connecting remotely for work or study increases, things like our phones and tablets don’t cut it anymore. That’s where things like this Chromebook come in, providing a better experience than our other smart devices — and it’s currently discounted to just $119, down from $220.
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

Lenovo Yoga 9i review: This premium 2-in-1 laptop keeps going and going

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is an exceptional 2-in-1 in many ways, but the 16:9 display is too wide for its intended use as a versatile productivity laptop and tablet. Most of the updates Lenovo made to its flagship 2-in-1 convertible are on the inside, from 11th-gen Intel Core processors and integrated Iris Xe graphics to Thunderbolt 4 support. Outside of these upgrades and slightly rounded corners, the Lenovo Yoga 9i remains similar to the preceding Yoga C940. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. Like the Yoga C940, the Yoga 9i delivers a thin and light yet durable all-metal chassis, a satisfying typing experience, and all-day battery life.
YOGA
Engadget

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung spent the morning revealing its latest smartphones and tablets, and all...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 pre-orders reveal potential pricing

Samsung looks all set to unveil its next generation of flagship Android tablets in the form of the Galaxy Tab S8 series. The devices are expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S22 lineup next week. Ahead of the launch, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra pricing has also appeared online, thanks to a European seller.
TECHNOLOGY
techviral.net

New MacBook Pro with M2 Chip Will be Announced Next Month

Apple’s first virtual event of 2022 is going to take place in March. The company is planning to introduce a new MacBook Pro with an M2 chip at its Spring 2022 event. It will be the first MacBook Pro with a second-generation M2 Apple silicon processor. According to the reports by DigiTimes, Apple’s supply chain partners kept production lines running at the Lunar New Year Holiday for the new MacBook Pro.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

One of the best 1TB Apple iPad Pro deals ever is back with a bang (but not for long)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. We're mere hours away at the time of this writing from the long overdue announcement of the Galaxy Tab S8 trio, but while Samsung is essentially guaranteed to throw everything but the kitchen sink inside its new jumbo-sized Ultra flagship, one big thing will still be missing from that otherwise impressive spec sheet.
TECHNOLOGY
PCWorld

Microsoft says Windows won’t become a walled garden

Windows, despite being one of the most popular pieces of proprietary software on the planet, is an open platform. Anyone can create and distribute programs that run on Windows and do so in more or less any way that they wish, including direct downloads, proprietary app stores like Steam and Epic, or distributing through Microsoft’s built-in Microsoft Store. In a blog post outlining a commitment to a set of principles for that store, Microsoft doubled down on its commitment to supporting old-fashioned standard software installations.
COMPUTERS
TrendHunter.com

Low-Power High-Performance Gaming Laptops

The HP Omen 17 gaming laptop is an ultra-efficient mobile computing solution for consumers seeking out a way to enjoy an immersive gaming experience from anywhere. The laptop weighs in at 6.15-pounds and features a case achieved using recycled plastic, ocean-bound plastic and aluminum to give it a durable overall construction. The unit is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics, while 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD round out the unit as being great for intense gaming as well as everyday use.
COMPUTERS
9to5Google

Chromebooks had a rough end to 2021 especially for Lenovo and HP, despite yearly growth

Google’s Chrome OS made a huge impact early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, with the quick shift to working and educating at home necessitating more machines, and often super affordable ones. However, the following year has seen those numbers drop quickly. In Q4 2021, Chromebook shipments dropped even further, down over 60% compared to the same period in 2020.
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

HP Envy 34 All-in-One (2022) Review

Mirroring the overall contraction of the desktop PC market, all-in-one models with integrated screens trailed off in popularity for many years. But now, the proliferation of work-from-home setups has brought them roaring back. HP is one of the few PC manufacturers left that consistently debuts new AIO designs, and its latest update of the HP Envy 34 (starts at $1,999.99; $2,709.99 as tested) is one of the best AIOs that's ever graced its stable. A dream for creative professionals—and still a solid system for everyone else—it's got a 34-inch 5K display, a movable camera, and snappy performance. Like-priced traditional desktops can offer more power (particularly on the GPU front), but for what’s included here, the Envy 34 is a fair value and easily cops our Editors' Choice recommendation for high-end Windows AIO PCs.
COMPUTERS

