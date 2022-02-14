ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Illegal metal detecting at protected Roman fort

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral holes have been found dug at the site of a Roman fort in Scotland. Bar Hill Fort is around 2,000 years old and forms part of the Antonine Wall World Heritage site. Public body Historic Environment Scotland suspect illegal metal detecting to be behind the damage. Police are...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Carlisle man's sentence for keeping slave in shed to be reviewed

A man whose disabled slavery victim was exploited for 40 years is to have his sentenced reviewed to see if it was too lenient. Peter Swailes Jr, 56, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court to a nine-month prison term, suspended for 18 months. The victim was found living in a...
U.K.
BBC

The family that froze to death a world away from home

The night Vaishaliben Patel, her husband Jagdish and their two children set out for the US-Canadian border they dressed in new heavy winter coats and snow boots. Temperatures where they walked, in Emerson, Manitoba, had dropped more than 35 degrees below freezing. The young family had probably never experienced temperatures...
ACCIDENTS
LiveScience

Human spines on sticks found in 500-year-old graves in Peru

Hundreds of years ago, Indigenous people in coastal Peru may have collected the scattered remains of their dead from desecrated graves and threaded reed posts through the spinal bones. Scientists recently counted nearly 200 of these bone-threaded posts in stone tombs in Peru's Chincha Valley, and they suspect that the practice arose as a means of reassembling remains after the Spanish had looted and desecrated Indigenous graves.
SCIENCE
BBC

Bail for teenagers after homeless man assaulted in Truro

Seven teenagers arrested after a homeless man was assaulted have been released on bail with strict conditions. The man was seriously assaulted in a car park in Truro on Saturday night. The teenagers have been bailed until 7 March under strict conditions, including curfews and location bans. Devon and Cornwall...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

‘I remember the feeling of insult’: when Britain imprisoned its wartime refugees

Hilde Marchant, star reporter for the Daily Express, heard the story from a sailor. At first she didn’t believe it. Two nights earlier, the sailor explained, he had been standing on the deck of a ship loaded with British nationals headed to England, and watched as a confetti of parachutes drifted into Rotterdam harbour. Dangling from each silhouetted disc, the sailor insisted, were German soldiers dressed, not in Nazi uniforms, but skirts and blouses. Each carried a submachine gun. When the disguised paratroopers landed, another witness claimed, men and women working as cleaners and servants emerged from basements and back doors wearing German uniforms. These traitorous individuals, the witness said, had come to Holland claiming to be refugees from Nazi oppression, sleeper agents posing as asylum seekers.
BBC

Postmistress: Post Office scandal 'ruined my life'

A former postmistress has told the inquiry into the Post Office scandal that being falsely accused of fraud led to her world falling apart over many months. Lisa Brennan could not face going home to her husband after she was accused of stealing £3000 from the Huyton Post Office she worked in as a clerk.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Man accused of desecrating the Quran stoned to death by enraged mob in Pakistan

A man in Pakistan was stoned to death by an angry mob for allegedly desecrating the Quran in a village in eastern Pakistan, the police said on Sunday.The incident took place in Jungle Dera village of Khanewal district where locals gathered following the announcement that a man, identified only by his first name Mushtaq, had torn some pages of the holy book and set them ablaze, reported the newspaper Dawn.The enraged mob pelted stones at him till he bled to death, with the publication quoting an eyewitness as saying that the police arrived on the spot before his lynching and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

GP plunged 300ft to his death in Lake District at spot where he proposed to wife 27 years earlier

A GP plunged 300ft to his death when revisiting a mountain ridge in Cumbria where he had proposed to his wife nearly three decades earlier.Dr Jamie Butler, who worked as a medic for Manchester City football club, fell from Striding Edge in the Lake District last November.An inquest heard he fell when mist descended on the mountain, resulting in poor visibility.Dr Butler, 54, proposed to wife Margaret on the same spot 27 years earlier in 1994, she said.The couple, from Altrincham in Greater Manchester, had been walking up the mountain together to revisit the beauty spot.They set out early on...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Guardian

Britain’s sea eagles are a magnificent sight – so why are people poisoning them?

The sight of a magnificent white-tailed eagle has once again become common for those lucky enough to live in the flight path of those recently introduced to the Isle of Wight. Thousands of Britons have seen and heard the giant two-metre wings beating overhead, and seen the cruel-beaked birds dramatically dive for fish. For us, living in a nature-depleted country, seeing such a large predator in the wild takes the breath away.
ANIMALS
Vice

Cocaine Deaths Linked to Opioid 100 Times More Powerful Than Fentanyl

Authorities in Argentina have announced that the 24 deaths linked to adulterated cocaine this month were caused by the dangerous synthetic opioid carfentanil. Days after the opioid news emerged, Argentine newspaper La Nacion claimed that police may have been working for the gang who allegedly spiked the cocaine. Allegations that law enforcement may have been aiding and abetting the crime gang behind the drug poisoning adds to the controversy.
PUBLIC SAFETY

