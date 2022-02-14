ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

No survivors after small plane crashes near Olathe airport

 2 days ago

No survivors were found after a plane crashed and caught fire Sunday morning at the Johnson County Executive Airport in Olathe. The plane crashed shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday shortly after taking off.

The Olathe Fire Department responded and put out the flames and a small grass fire. Kansas Highway Patrol spokeswoman Trooper Tiffany Bush said it wasn’t immediately clear how many people were aboard the plane when it crashed between the airport and 151st Street but no one survived.

The single-engine plane involved was heading to Albuquerque, New Mexico. A large section of 151st Street between Pflumm and Quivira was closed Sunday after the crash, and the airport will be closed for at least 24 hours.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Robert Ming of California was piloting the plane and was killed in the crash.

#Executive Airport#Traffic Accident#Trooper Tiffany#The Kansas Highway Patrol
