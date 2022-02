I have fielded questions from so many listeners in the past week, asking "Is winter over?" The answer, of course, is a resounding NO. Even though we're enjoyed a brief break in the constant onslaught of cold, arctic air, it's only mid-February. Big cold snaps and big winter storms are pretty typical through about the first two-thirds of March (literally until the first day of Spring). So we still have about five more weeks of regular bundling up to go.

