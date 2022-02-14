ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 BMW M2 CS Racing MotoGP Safety Car Revealed With Retro Livery

By Adrian Padeanu
BMW BLOG
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt long last, BMW has fully revealed the first vehicle to carry the vintage M emblems. It makes sense the M2 CS Racing has the blue, purple, and red first seen on the 1973 3.0 CSL. The classic visual nod was teased back in November 2021 to announce all M and...

www.bmwblog.com

CarBuzz.com

Strange New EV Promises 625-Mile Range And Eight Seats

Range anxiety is the number one concern for most consumers when confronted with electric vehicle ownership. In recent years, EVs have been introduced with travel ranges rivaling combustion-engined cars. The Lucid Air, for example, can travel up to 520 miles on a single charge. While impressive, a newcomer from Norway...
CARS
Motorious

1970 Mustang Boss 302 Sees Light After 25 Years

Although it appears to be in great condition, this 1970 Mustang Boss 302 hasn’t be fired up and driven for 25 years. Mark, the owner of this Ford Mustang, had to shift his attention away from his Boss 302 a few decades back when schooling and family became his main priority. Now that he’s got more time and resources to invest in it, he’s ready to get the Mustang rolling under its own power once again.
CARS
Person
Fabio Quartararo
Person
Marc Márquez
CarBuzz.com

Red Bull's F1 Boss Denied Tour Of Mercedes F1 Factory

Oracle Red Bull Racing's team principal, Christian Horner, recently pulled one of the most incredible stunts at the Autosport Awards Charity Auction. One of the items up for grabs was a tour of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team's facilities in the UK. Horner put in a winning bid of $5,400. The money raised by the auction supports F1's trackside and factory-team employees.
MOTORSPORTS
Carscoops

This Crazy BMW M2 Competition Has As Much Power As A Ferrari F8

As BMW expands its range to include wild cars like the XM and the bucktoothed M3 and M4 it’s easy to forget the smallish two-door M2. Among old-school enthusiasts, it’s one of the most lauded in the BMW lineup and this heavily-tuned 710 hp example proves that BMW still knows exactly how to build a fun, nimble, bulletproof sports car.
CARS
Motorious

2016 McLaren 570S Is The Marriage Of Performance And Style

Just try to look away from this Volcano Yellow masterpiece. McLaren is possibly one of the most outstanding supercar manufacturers to ever hit the European sports car market for their incredible performance, style, and engineering. With the full force of a track-bred design team under its belt, the Mclaren brand has risen to heights that other companies could never imagine in just 59 years. The sound pouring out of the exhaust pipes of the McLaren racing vehicles is purely musical as it has been designed for function, which has led to an intense form. But, of course, these cars don't come cheap as they mainly were constricted to a limited number of vehicles per production model. So how are those car enthusiasts, with a little extra cash to spare, supposed to find one of these incredible masterpieces of automotive innovation?
CARS
#Bmw M#Race Car#Vehicles#Safety Car#Csl#Motogp Safety Cars#M3 Competition#Fim Enel Motoe World Cup
Autosport Online

Williams reveals 2022 livery on F1 show car

The Grove-based squad pulled the covers off what appears to be an FW44 showcar during a digital event. As the team heads into the new rules era, it has tweaked its colour scheme to a new blend of blues and red. The addition of red is said to have been...
MOTORSPORTS
BMWBLOG

Car and Driver’s BMW M5 CS Lightning Lap — Can it Beat the Blackwing?

Every year, Car and Driver conducts its Lightning Lap test, in which it laps all of the fastest cars from that year on track, to not only test their speed but to review their track handling. The BMW M5 CS, being one of the fastest sedans of the year, was obviously in attendance but so too was the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, which will likely be a big thorn in BMW’s side for years to come. Can the M5 CS take it down with C&D at the helm?
CARS
BMWBLOG

BMW M2 Competition Dialed To 710 Horsepower Looks And Sounds Great

Let’s ignore for a second the next BMW M2 is right around the corner and focus on the “old” F87. What may look like a fairly standard Competition model with M stripes on a Hockenheim Silver body is an absolute monster underneath. It has been subjected to a gigantic power boost to create an impressively muscular sports coupe.
CARS
