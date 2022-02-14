ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman allegedly stabbed boyfriend in back when he tried to break up, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a woman after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in Whitehaven.

The incident happened Feb. 12 in the 3500 block of Weaver Road.

According to an affidavit, police found a man suffering multiple stab wounds to the back.

The man told officers he attempted to break up with his girlfriend, identified as Felecia Roach, at their home on Nora Road, police said.

As he left the house, Roach allegedly hit him in the back of the head then began stabbing him in the back with a knife.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

Police located Roach and took her into custody.

She was wearing a bloody t-shirt when she was found, according to the affidavit.

Officers recovered a knife at the scene.

Roach, 44, is charged with Aggravated Assault, records show.

Her bond was set at $25,000.

Comments / 16

Southernnblessed
2d ago

People just cannot handle hearing others tell them "later!" He tried to end it but NO! Women are exactly like their male counterparts these days! Just as mean!

Reply
16
ALICIA Matthew
2d ago

Real pitiful and crazy. I pray this man can walk again. That women needs to serve time and help but she needs to never date anyone ever!!!!. Wow.

Reply
11
Maasi
1d ago

25000 bail Thats chump change. She stabbed somoeone with the intent to murder. Memphis Judges are soft on crime.

Reply
6
 

Comments / 0

Community Policy