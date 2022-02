In the run-up to his forthcoming edition of the Carnegie International, one of the oldest and most respected biennial-style shows in the U.S., curator Sohrab Mohebbi is set to return to New York’s SculptureCenter, where he will take over as director. Kyle Dancewicz, currently the interim director for the art space in Long Island City, Queens, will become deputy director. Mohebbi, who will assume his new post at SculptureCenter in March, is currently the space’s curator-at-large. Before taking that position in 2020, he was an in-house curator at SculptureCenter, which has gained a reputation in New York for the offbeat, often...

MUSEUMS ・ 23 HOURS AGO