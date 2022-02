One New Hampshire senator is pushing for a worker relief fund, while California mandates service worker sick pay. Throughout the pandemic, sick restaurant workers have faced an impossible choice: stay at home but lose their paychecks and possibly their employment, or come into work sick and risk their health and that of their colleagues and diners. A New Hampshire state senator, however, recently began a push to dissolve this binary choice. Her constituents described having lost days, if not weeks, of pay, as the coronavirus has decimated their industry and left them teetering on the brink of financial precarity.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO