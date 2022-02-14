ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

This 1 Monthly Investment Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

crossroadstoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecoming a millionaire may seem like hard work. But the reality is that, while there’s some sacrifice involved, you typically don’t need a ton of money or investing prowess to amass a seven-figure nest egg — especially if you leave yourself plenty of time to do...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

crossroadstoday.com

Billionaire LA candidate Caruso discloses vast holdings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Billionaire developer Rick Caruso, a candidate for Los Angeles mayor, disclosed a vast network of investments and financial holdings Tuesday that included millions of dollars of stock in blue-chip technology, health care and financial services companies, as well as details on his sprawling real estate empire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motley Fool

How Should Retirees Approach This Stock Market Correction?

When you're retired, it's likely that your investment strategy will be rather different from when you were younger. But that doesn't mean turbulent markets aren't nerve-racking for retirees. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Jan. 27, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Jason Hall, and Will Healy discuss how they would approach the current market downturn if they were retired.
STOCKS
crossroadstoday.com

3 Signs You’ll Regret Early Retirement

Early retirement can be the best decision ever — or a choice you come to regret. The outcome all depends on whether you’re really prepared to leave the workforce at a young age or whether doing so leads to financial disaster. So how can you tell if quitting...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Wealthy Retirement Through Income Investing

How can you have a wealthy retirement? Polls show many have a direct misunderstanding of what it means to be wealthy. Studies on wealth development, wealth generation, and the historical norms of being "wealthy" have always interested me. So have polls about individuals' viewpoints on it. What amazes me is...
ECONOMY
crossroadstoday.com

3 401(k) Moves to Make Right Away in 2022

If your employer provides access to a workplace 401(k), you’re in luck. You have one of the simplest tools available to help you invest for your later years because you can sign up to have money withdrawn directly from your paycheck to make investments. And the contribution limits on 401(k)s are much higher than on most other tax-advantaged retirement plans.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

7 Black financial influencers you should follow, and what they say about buying a house, quitting your job, and investing in crypto

This article is reprinted by permission from NerdWallet. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. One of the easiest ways...
PERSONAL FINANCE
crossroadstoday.com

Can’t Pick Stocks? Investing Can Still Make You Rich

Figuring out how to invest your money can feel daunting when there are so many different types of assets to buy. And if you aren’t sure how to research individual companies, you may feel like getting your money into the stock market is simply too risky. But there’s also...
STOCKS
crossroadstoday.com

This Is One Rule No Retiree Can Afford To Break

Retirement brings on lots of financial changes. These include being subject to new IRS rules and regulations. Unfortunately, failure to understand the new requirements applicable to your situation could be a costly mistake. While there are many tax rules retirees should know, including details about when Social Security benefits become...
INCOME TAX
crossroadstoday.com

The 4 Smartest Things to Do With Your Tax Refund This Year

No one loves doing their taxes, but many of us are rewarded with a refund at the end of it. You probably already have some idea of what you’d like to spend that money on. But spending it isn’t always the best decision. Here are some alternative ways to use your tax refund that you may want to consider.
INCOME TAX
Statesville Record & Landmark

Does Crypto Belong in Your Retirement Portfolio?

Cryptocurrencies have been on a bumpy ride recently, which may have you wondering whether virtual currencies should have a place in your retirement portfolio or not. If you're considering including crypto among the assets in your retirement investment account, there are five key questions you should ask yourself to determine if this is a good idea.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Will 2022 Be the Year You Start Investing?

Investing can help your money grow, but only if you're ready. Investing can help your money grow and build wealth. You need to make sure you're financially ready to invest. Invest with a longer time horizon to increase your odds of success. If you want to build wealth, investing can...
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Make it Easy on Me: How to Easily Invest in Crypto Even if You Have No Time

If you believe the headlines, it seems that everyone and their 14-year-old is making money from crypto and Bitcoin; words and concepts that ironically, did not even exist 14 years ago. If you want to jump on the crypto bandwagon, without taking time to understand all the acronyms (FUD, FOMO, HODL) or crazy terminology about moonbois in lambos, then take note. From the 1400’s to the 1960’s, stocks and shares were also a mysterious concept: Spoken of in hushed tones by the 1% elite whilst clutching cigars and cognac in their oak-panelled private clubs. The billionaires’ best-kept secret was shattered forever by a benevolent philanthropist called John C.( Jack) Bogle, who believed that “investing is for everyone.” Bogle decided that he wanted to create an easy way for the other 99% of people to invest into stocks, so he launched Vanguard, the world’s first stock market mutual fund. This mutual fund was an investment vehicle where thousands of people could invest their spare change into a large pool, and the pool would be invested into the stock market.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Ways to Grow $100,000 into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

Reinvesting your dividends can let your money compound much faster than spending them. Index funds tend to beat Wall Street's best and brightest over time. If you keep investing new money once you've reached $100,000, you can knock years off your journey to $1,000,000. As the old saying goes, your...
PERSONAL FINANCE

