ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamogordo, NM

National Guard substitute teachers in Alamogordo Public Schools

By Nicole Maxwell, Alamogordo Daily News
Alamogordo Daily News
Alamogordo Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04zCeF_0eDpR79S00

When Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the Supporting Teachers and Families (STAF) initiative which allows state workers and members of the New Mexico National Guard to serve as substitute teachers to mitigate the teacher shortage, Alamogordo Public Schools asked for 30 substitutes.

Three National Guardsmen began substituting in Alamogordo schools as of Feb. 7, Alamogordo Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Pamela Renteria said.

Among them is New Mexico Army National Guard Spc. Michael Stockwell who entered his Alamogordo High School classroom Feb. 9.

Stockwell is substituting for Karen Middlebrooks, who was promoted to Mountain View Middle School assistant principal earlier in the school year.

Stockwell is no stranger to the rigors of substitute teaching, having spent several years as a substitute.

"(My experience) has been good. The kids are pretty well-behaved," Stockwell said.

One National Guardsman was assigned to Holloman Middle School and Holloman Elementary School, and a third was reassigned to Albuquerque, but another was on the way to take her place, Renteria said.

"We do have an onboarding program that we're doing with each (National Guard substitute teacher) so they can be familiar with how to navigate tech and what the expectations are for classrooms and hallway duty and those kinds of things," Renteria said. "Normal procedural stuff."

As more National Guardsmen get certified as substitute teachers, Renteria expected some would likely be assigned to Alamogordo Public Schools, which like many public school districts statewide had exceptional need.

Want to see more local news coverage? Why not subscribe? Click here to subscribe.

Lujan Grisham's Supporting Teachers and Families (STAF) initiative was announced Jan. 20 and since then the New Mexico Public Education Department began waiving fees for substitute teacher licensure and background checks. The fees will be waived until March, according to the New Mexico Public Education Department.

The New Mexico Public Education Department has received 988 substitute teacher license applications and has issued 473 new substitute teaching licenses since Jan. 19, according to a New Mexico Public Education Department news release.

The New Mexico Public Education Department had issued 207 substitute licenses to state employees and National Guard members by early February, and 266 to other New Mexicans who also applied and who will be paid as substitute teachers. Hundreds more are being processed, the news release states.

"By comparison, the department received 89 substitute applications in about the same period of 2021," the news release states.

Anyone with a high school diploma can apply for substitute teacher certification.

Alamogordo Public Schools hosts substitute workshops from February through April.

To submit an application to be a substitute teacher in Alamogordo Public Schools online go to https://www.applitrack.com/aps4kids/onlineapp/.

For more information about being a substitute teacher or any other opening in Alamogordo Public Schools call Sherry Rieger at 575-812-6062.

Nicole Maxwell can be contacted by email at nmaxwell@alamogordonews.com, by phone at 575-415-6605 or on Twitter at @nicmaxreporter.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

What to know about accounting firm Mazars' move to back away from Trump

(CNN) — Mazars USA, the accounting firm that former President Donald Trump and his businesses have used for years, cut ties with him in stunning fashion, declaring it could no longer vouch for the financial statements it has complied over the past decade. The February 9 letter was disclosed...
POTUS
CBS News

Sandy Hook families settle with Remington for $73 million

In a historic settlement, a gun manufacturer has agreed to pay for its role in marketing the weapon used in a mass shooting. Nikki Battiste spoke to the mother of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre about the meaning behind the settlement, and why she continues to fight for her son.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albuquerque, NM
Alamogordo, NM
Government
Alamogordo, NM
Education
City
Alamogordo, NM
NBC News

U.S., NATO say no signs Russia pulling back troops in Ukraine standoff

Russia said it was pulling back more forces from around Ukraine on Wednesday, the latest move in an apparent effort to ease tensions that has done little to assuage Western fears the Kremlin might be planning an imminent invasion of its neighbor. Moscow says that it is pulling back some...
POLITICS
CBS News

CNN executive Allison Gollust resigns after investigation found she violated company policies, CNN says

Allison Gollust, CNN's chief marketing officer, resigned on Tuesday after an investigation found she violated the company's policies, WarnerMedia confirmed. The announcement comes nearly two weeks after CNN president Jeff Zucker resigned over an undisclosed "consensual relationship" with a colleague, later reported to be Gollust. WarnerMedia said in a statement...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Guardsmen#National Guardsman#Substitutes#Alamogordo Public Schools#Alamogordo High School#Holloman Middle School
Alamogordo Daily News

Alamogordo Daily News

371
Followers
114
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Alamogordo Daily News, founded in 1898, is a daily newspaper published in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

 http://alamogordonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy