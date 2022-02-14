ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Masks were given out at the Super Bowl, but many fans didn’t wear them

By Nexstar Media Wire, Gene Kang
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YgYsA_0eDpR4VH00

( KTLA ) – Despite masks being handed out at the Super Bowl, few fans appeared to actually wear facial coverings during the big event.

Everyone who attended Sunday’s event at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, was given a KN95 mask, as Los Angeles County still requires masking at so-called “mega events.”

But if you watched the game, you probably noticed that a lot of spectators were not wearing facial coverings, including celebrities and fans.

The county required everyone aged 2 or older to wear a face covering except when they were eating or drinking at the stadium. Fans aged 5 and older also had to show either a COVID-19 vaccine card, a negative PCR test within 48 hours or a negative antigen test within 24 hours to enter.

2022 Super Bowl halftime show: 3 things you should know

SoFi is an indoor-outdoor stadium. It has a roof, but is open on the sides, allowing air to come through.

California is set to begin relaxing its statewide indoor mask mandate for people who have been vaccinated, as omicron cases and hospitalized are starting to drop. However, each county’s health department has to decide and they have the power to see what they want to do by region .

Los Angeles County is waiting until coronavirus cases drop further before relaxing its mask rules.

L.A. County public health officials released the latest coronavirus numbers on Sunday showing that there were nearly 4,900 new cases and 58 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. More than 2,000 people are hospitalized with COVID.

In the Los Angeles area, health experts say they will be watching to see if there is a COVID surge following the Super Bowl.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
AOL Corp

Rams fans ordered to leave downtown L.A. as Super Bowl celebrations turn chaotic

Rams fans reveling in Sunday's Super Bowl victory were ordered to clear out of downtown Los Angeles overnight as celebrations took a chaotic turn, with video posted to social media showing some jumping on vehicles while others lit fireworks in the middle of a busy street. The area was rammed...
NFL
cbslocal.com

Rams Fans Rush To Grab Super Bowl Merchandise Already Available In Stores

EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) — Just hours after the conclusion of Super Bowl LVI, Los Angeles Rams fans are already rushing to stores to be the first amongst friends and family to have their championship gear. Several stores throughout Los Angeles County remained open late into the night to distribute the merchandise.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sofi Stadium#Los Angeles Area#Masking#American Football#Ktla#Omicron#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc#Klbk
NBC Los Angeles

Hollywood Sign to Read ‘Rams House' in Honor of the Super Bowl Champs

The Hollywood sign will temporarily be transformed to celebrate the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced. The iconic sign on Mt. Lee between the San Fernando Valley and Hollywood will be altered to read, ''Rams House,” and will be displayed Monday through Wednesday.
NFL
KTLA

Rams fans get rowdy after big Super Bowl win

Police are monitoring a crowd of Rams fans and other revelers in downtown Los Angeles Sunday night. After the big win for L.A., a crowd of several hundred people gathered downtown. The crowd assembled near the Crypto.com Arena, though they migrated to 11th and Hope streets, then Grand and 12th streets, according to the Los […]
NFL
firstsportz.com

“Apparently COVID can’t touch you if you drop five-grand on Super Bowl tickets”: Public outrage after celebrities spotted not wearing masks at Superbowl

There has been a huge public outrage after many celebrities were spotted not wearing masks at the Superbowl on Sunday. The public has not taken this incident lightly and want strict action against the offenders. Attendees were given mandated KN95 masks and everyone was required to wear them throughout the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
uscannenbergmedia.com

PHOTOS: Rams fans celebrate Super Bowl LVI

Hundreds of fans of the Los Angeles Rams gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13 after the team won Super Bowl LVI. The crowd celebrated by setting off fireworks, climbing street lights and dancing. LAPD eventually called an unlawful assembly at 9:15 p.m.
NFL
RamDigest

Rams Set Plans for Super Bowl Parade in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions and they'll have the opportunity to share the moment with fans and members of their city on Wednesday when the team holds a celebratory parade. Rams COO Kevin Demoff said Monday that the team will hold their Super Bowl parade on Wednesday,...
NFL
cbslocal.com

Local Stores Already Offering Rams Super Bowl Merch

Rams fans were already rushing to local stores to pickup their Super Bowl Champion gear following the Rams victory on Sunday. Jeff Nguyen spoke with several fans who were making the most of the victory by grabbing gifts for their family and friends.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Report: Rams Super Bowl Parade set for Wednesday in downtown LA

Now that Super Bowl LVI is over, it’s time for everyone to celebrate and honor your Los Angeles Rams!. While the team has not officially announced it yet, it has been reported that the Rams will hold their 2022 Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, Feb. 16, in downtown Los Angeles. Associated Press reporter Greg Beacham tweeted on Monday that Rams COO Kevin Demoff said the parade will start at the Shrine and conclude with a fan rally at the LA Coliseum, where the Rams played from 2016-2019 when the returned to SoCal.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy