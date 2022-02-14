ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Dred Scott fought for his freedom in famous court case

By Compiled by Shirley Madden
Midland Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDred Scott was born into slavery around 1799 in Southampton County, Virginia. The Dred Scott Case is also known as Dred Scott v. Sandford. Let’s follow the life of Dred Scott and learn how his case had an impact on the Civil War. In 1818 (around the age...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

Related
stlpublicradio.org

Tuesday: Freedom suits at the St. Louis courthouse went far beyond Dred Scott

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Before emancipation, and before the Civil War resolved slavery’s questions with bloody finality, enslaved men and women turned to the courts. It wasn’t just Dred Scott. The courthouse in St. Louis saw an estimated 400 “freedom suits” in the half-century between the Louisiana Purchase and the Emancipation Proclamation.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Guardian

The supreme court is helping consolidate white political power in America

On Tuesday, the US supreme court in its Merrill v Milligan decision, upheld Alabama’s racially gerrymandered congressional map, which see Black people represented in only 14% of congressional districts, despite making up about 27% of Alabama’s population. This ruling is reminiscent of the holding in the supreme court’s 1857 Dred Scott decision that Black people “had no rights which the white man was bound to respect”. Even though the two cases addressed two different situations, the overall disregard of the rights of Black people in America by the highest court in the country is the same.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Alabama State
State
Missouri State
24/7 Wall St.

The 16 Slave Owners Who Served in Congress in the 20th Century

It has been some six decades since the Civil Rights Acts passed in 1964, yet considerable work remains in combating systemic racism and other forms of racial discrimination in America today. To better understand the sources of racism and how to challenge it, it is important to remember how white supremecist views dominated our institutions […]
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Alexander Hamilton
The Guardian

Why are US rightwingers so opposed to a Black woman supreme court nominee?

When Joe Biden publicly pledged to nominate a Black woman to the US supreme court, conservative politicians, activists, and intellectuals certainly didn’t try to hide their disdain. The announcement was “offensive,” Texas Senator Ted Cruz argued, proof that the President didn’t care about 94% of Americans (everyone who is not a Black woman); and even though it’s unclear who the candidate will be, Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker already knows he won’t support this affirmative action “beneficiary.” Tucker Carlson railed against Biden’s “casual racism,” and the conservative legal establishment also vowed to fight against this “lesser Black woman,” as Ilya Shapiro, the vice president of the Cato Institute, put it. Legal scholar Jonathan Turley, finally, bemoaned “exclusionary criteria of race and sex” – which apparently is a problem only if and when they result in the selection of someone who is *not* a white man. Let’s remember: 115 people have been appointed to the court in its 232-year existence – seven have not been white men. Seven.
CONGRESS & COURTS
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst States for Black Americans

The May 2020 murder of George Floyd brought the U.S. into an era of racial reckoning. The tragedy, in which an unarmed Black man was killed in broad daylight by a white police officer, sparked global outrage and in the U.S., put racial inequity at the center of the national conversation. From slavery to the […]
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Louisiana Purchase#English#Treasury
Reuters

Arbery killer shared racist messages, white supremacist song with friends

BRUNSWICK, Ga., Feb 16 (Reuters) - (Editor's note: Paragraphs 8 and 9 contain offensive language) The gunman convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man in Georgia, repeatedly used racist language in text messages with friends, and also shared a music video of a white supremacist singer, jurors at his federal hate crimes trial heard on Wednesday.
BRUNSWICK, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Midland Daily News

Michigan Senate votes to cut income, corporate tax rates

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans who control the Michigan Senate on Tuesday passed a $2.5 billion annual tax cut, voting to lower income and corporate rates while letting people claim a credit for their children and deduct more retirement income. The step came less than a week after Democratic...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy