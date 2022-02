Success can be built in a multitude of different ways, and the meaning of success varies depending on the individual. One universal commonality in the fire service about being successful is developing solid relationships. As a company officer, your primary goal is to ensure each person is safe and goes home in the morning. With that comes embracing that responsibility and building trust with the firefighters; both are the building blocks for a solid relationship foundation. But one area that often gets overlooked by company officers is their relationships with other officers.

