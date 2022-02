There is a lot of good stuff coming on NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 14, even if we’re unfortunately stuck waiting a while to see it. So what’s the bad news we have to report at the moment? It’s pretty simple: The Vanessa Lachey series is going to be coming back on February 28 — still more than two weeks away! However, the silver lining here is that it feels like the writers have a story to make this more than worth our while. “Broken” will feature the aftermath of what happened with Maggie on the recent two-part episode titled “Spies,” plus also dive further into a challenging case shrouded in mystery.

HAWAII STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO