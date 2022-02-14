ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

How We Pull Off Cheap Travel as a Family of 5

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EttT8_0eDpQ5HN00

Image source: Getty Images

Before my husband and I had kids, we used to travel quite a bit -- and we were definitely willing to rough it in order to explore more corners of the world. But these days, roughing it is harder with three kids in the mix. While it was reasonable (if not a bit grungy) to book shared rooms in hostels when it was just me and my husband traveling, that doesn't really work when you have children.

Thankfully, though, my family has found ways to fit travel into our budget. Here are some of the tactics we use to keep our costs down so we can get out and do more.

1. We drive rather than fly

Sometimes, there's no choice but to hop aboard a plane to reach your destination. And seeing as how my family calls the East Coast home but my husband's family still lives on the West Coast, air travel is something we can't totally avoid.

But for trips that are doable by car, my family pretty much always opts to hit the road rather than book flights. Doing so often saves us a lot of money, and in some ways, makes travel a little less stressful. Sure, it can be tiring to drive for 14 hours straight. But taking the car also means not having to stress about packing too many things.

As an example of how driving can save us money, we're looking at going to Florida this spring. Flights for the week we're targeting would put us at about $1,900, and that's not including the cost of parking at the airport or checking bags (which we'll have to pay for unless we apply for a new travel rewards credit card that offers free checked luggage). By contrast, I'm estimating that driving will cost us under $500 -- and that includes the cost of gas, lodging, and meals along the way.

2. We rent private homes instead of booking hotels

Cramming a family of five into a hotel room isn't always comfortable or even feasible. Often, when we stay at hotels, we're forced to upgrade to a suite, which can be even more expensive.

That's why we tend to favor private rentals over hotels. Not only does that often save us money on our nightly rate, but it also gives us more space. Plus, when you rent a private home, you get access to a functional kitchen (whereas a hotel room may not give you more than a mini fridge). And while we do commonly like to dine out as part of being on vacation, we don't necessarily like to do so for every meal.

3. We use the right credit cards

Because we've cut back on air travel during the pandemic, we currently don't have a travel rewards card since many of the good ones impose an annual fee. For us, it isn't worth paying an annual fee right now. But we still do a good job of eking out cash back in the course of our travels.

Last summer, we took a beach vacation and went out for dinner almost every night (we prepared our other meals at our rental house). By using the right credit card at those restaurants, I was able to score extra cash back to offset our trip cost. We also have a credit card that offers extra cash back at the pump, and it's our go-to choice for those longer road trips.

While traveling as a family of five can be expensive, it doesn't have to be. These tactics have saved us a nice amount of money through the years -- which has been especially welcome now that the days of booking cheap hostel stays are long gone.

Top credit card wipes out interest until 2023

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR into 2023! Plus, you'll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

Why Delta Wants You To Check Your Carry On Luggage

Delta Air Lines is testing a new program to provide some of its customers the opportunity to put their carry-on baggage in the hold for free. The Atlanta-based carrier recently launched the pilot in a bid to evaluate how fewer bags in the cabin can affect the customer journey. Testing...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
cntraveler.com

5 Changes in Air Travel That Flight Attendants Are Looking Forward to This Year

Over the past two years, we’ve witnessed how resilient air travel and, especially, air travel employees can be. At the start of March 2020, everything was operating as usual—the next week saw huge changes like gutted flight schedules, with crew furloughs on the horizon. For passengers the flying experience changed as well, with in-flight service offerings removed and a federal mask mandate implemented.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

American Airlines Is Bringing Back Hot Meal Service on Domestic Flights

Since the pandemic began, everything about traveling has changed. Rules and restrictions switch from month to month, and many of the more enjoyable parts of traveling were pared down for safety reasons. Airlines were particularly affected by COVID-19, and many suspended alcohol and hot meal service to limit the interactions between passengers and flight attendants.
INDUSTRY
Thrillist

Delta Is Experimenting with Free Checked Bags to Speed Up the Boarding Process

Ever feel like the plane boarding process takes forever? Well, it just might be because everyone and their mom boarding the plane is struggling to shove their overstuffed carry-on luggage into the overhead bins. I mean, it makes sense. Who wants to pay for their flight, plus an additional $35 (or more) to check a bag? Delta Air Lines is launching an experiment to see if free checked bags could speed up the boarding process.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card Debt#Hotels
BoardingArea

Will This Plan For Carry-On Bags Be Good Or Bad For Passengers?

Carry-on bags. When there wasn’t a fee to check bags, carry-ons were just the stuff that you’d just as soon keep with you while on the plane. To be fair, that’s still the case. But when having to pay for checked bags on every airline (except Southwest) became the norm, it made for the migration of “how much can we shove into one carry-on bag and one personal bag so we don’t have to pay to check a bag?”
LIFESTYLE
AOL Corp

Here are the COVID travel rules for international trips

Should I stay or should I go now? That’s the conundrum for people longing to travel internationally. Plans to take at least one vacation with family and friends in the next six months is a priority for more than 4 in 5 people, according to Expedia. Roughly half of millennials (49%) and Gen Z (47%) are likely to travel internationally or already have an international trip booked.
TRAVEL
Popculture

American Airlines Making Big Change to Flights That Will Make Customers Very Happy

Although the coronavirus pandemic has inspired changes to American life that could be sticking around for a long time, American Airlines is reversing at least one change. The airline is bringing back hot meal service for first-class passengers on flights three-and-a-half hours or longer. The service will return on Feb. 16 and will include an all-new menu.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Travel + Leisure

Spirit Airlines Has a 'Sweet' Valentine's Day Sale With 60% Off Flights — and You Have Until Tomorrow to Book

Spirit Airlines is celebrating Valentine's Day with a "sweet" sale valid now through Tuesday evening that offers travelers a whopping 60% off a future flight. The sale, which must be booked on spirit.com by 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 15, is valid on new, non-refundable flights for travel from Feb. 22 through April 13. The sale is only eligible on flights departing on a Tuesday or a Wednesday.
TRAVEL
executivetraveller.com

How working from home will permanently change the way we travel

The first glimmer of hope for the beleaguered travel industry came in 2020 when locked-down citizens started doing something new amid the pandemic: not working from home, but working from anywhere. Off they’d go for weeks or months at a time, to any locale with good surf and better Wi-Fi,...
TRAVEL
johnnyjet.com

Round-Up: Travel Neck Pillows For Better Sleep and a More Comfortable Flight

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Disclosure, visit this page.
TRAVEL
newschain

Ready to holiday solo? These are the best trips for single travellers

Now the world is opening up again, people are eager to make up for lost time – even if that means going on holiday alone. Escorted tour company Explore says more than half of travellers on their small group trips are typically travelling on their own, with 2022 bookings for solo travellers up 27% on the same period in 2019. Cox & Kings report a similar uptick: over a third of bookings made in January (36%) were solo tours.
LIFESTYLE
Parents Magazine

How to Budget for Family Travel Around Big Life Events

Have you ever heard of "2-for-1" travel? Probably not, because I made it up several years ago; my family has long planned to budget for our travel around significant life events. Here's how it works—and why this is the best way to get the most bang for your travel buck,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
164K+
Followers
79K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy