Frosty Monday morning but warmer by the afternoon

A frosty start to the work week as temperatures have been down in the low to mid 30s across Acadiana.

It will be a nice warm up with the highs pushing into the upper 60s and a very light breeze coming from the west around 5-10 mph.

There's going to be plenty of sunshine although a few fair weather clouds will be drifting there way across the area.

Daniel Phillips

There's no change in the forecast for Tuesday with a chilly start and a mild finish, coming along with plenty of sunshine.

The forecast, however, does start to change on Wednesday with clouds moving in to the region and winds picking up from the south.

Temperatures will move into the mid 70s as a result of those southerly winds and we'll stay warm until a cold front moves through on Thursday.

Daniel Phillips

A strong front is going to move through on Thursday bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms to Acadiana.

There's a chance we get some severe weather along the frontal boundary, although the chance seems a little higher in the northern half of the state.

Keep an eye on the forecast over the next few days and be sure to keep up with the latest details on KATC.

