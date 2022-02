Coming off wins in two of their last three games, the Wizards take on the Pacers on Wednesday night in Indiana. Washington will be opening a road back-to-back that will close their first half of the season. Indiana will be playing on the second half of a back-to-back of their own, coming off a loss to the Bucks on Tuesday night, and has now lost seven games in a row. After taking on the Pacers, the Wizards will travel to Brooklyn for their last game before the All-Star break.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO