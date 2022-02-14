ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

A look at the sides the English clubs face in Champions League action this week

The Champions League returns this week after a winter break as the round of 16 gets under way.

Manchester City and Liverpool are in action as the Premier League’s top two look to make their mark in Europe.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at their respective opponents with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

Sporting Lisbon

The Portuguese team, who won their 19th Primeira Liga title last season, have reached this stage of the Champions League for the first time since 2009. Head coach Ruben Amorim has been in charge just under two years but has delivered the league title and two Taca da Ligas since his arrival, although his side are currently six points adrift of leaders Porto. Former Wolves youngster Pedro Goncalves is a threat, while Paulinho has scored 12 goals so far this season, including three in the group stages. Sporting advanced as runners-up of Group C, finishing level on points with Borussia Dortmund but progressing due to their superior head-to-head goal difference. Manchester City are heavy favourites to win the match but Sporting were successful in the only previous meeting, advancing on away goals in a Europa League round of 16 tie in 2012.

Inter Milan

After Antonio Conte left the Serie A champions in the summer, Simone Inzaghi was installed as the new boss and his side currently sit a point off city rivals AC Milan at the top, with a game in hand. Veteran Bosnia and Herzegovina forward Edin Dzeko has scored 14 goals this season, with Lautaro Martinez and ex-Arsenal and Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez also players to watch. Inter made it beyond the group stages for the first time since 2012 after finishing second in Group D having lost home and away to Real Madrid. The teams, who have won nine Champions League titles between them, have only faced each other in two previous ties – Inter coming out on top in the 1964/65 semi-final as they went on to lift the trophy with Liverpool victorious in a round of 16 clash in 2008.

