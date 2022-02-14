Lady Gaga on the truth behind her Method approach to ‘House of Gucci’

Now available to stream on VOD, House of Gucci marks a few notable quasi-milestones: A second PRESTIGE role for Lady Gaga, following her best actress Oscar win for A Star is Born. The jillionth directorial effort from Ridley Scott, whose surprisingly good The Last Duel is still cooling on the slab, and who remains prolific well into his 80s. And perhaps the most ludicrous display of flamboyant accents in recent movie history, as Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and especially Jared Leto do their damnedest to sound like Mario and/or Luigi if they were stinking rich fashion designers instead of humble plumbers. So this is a long-in-development (about 20 years) BOATS (Based On A True Story, of course) movie spanning a couple decades of real-life history rife with Calgon drama and (gasp) murder, and occupying 158 minutes of your life (which may feel like a couple decades), and if it all comes together as something watchable, it sure would seem to be a minor miracle.

