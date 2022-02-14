ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

PHOTOS: Super Bowl Halftime show

By Daniel Griffin
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jM4OY_0eDpOStV00

LOS ANGELES, California (WCMH) — In addition to some football, Super Bowl Sunday also means the big Halftime Show. Five hip hop stars took the stage during halftime at SoFi Stadium: Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg. Pepsi, the main sponsor of the performance, referred to it as “what could […]

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

APD: 11-year-old reported missing found safe

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — UPDATE: APD reports that the 11-year-old who was reported missing has been found safe and returned to their family. Original Report: The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is for a missing 11-year-old who was last seen at 4:20 p.m. leaving the 4500 block of Harvard. APD said they have brown […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Two injured in shooting involving an officer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Amarillo Police Department, officers have responded to the scene of a shooting in the 3800 block of southwest 6th Avenue. According to APD, the Amarillo Emergency Communications Center got a call about a suicidal person threatening to harm themself. Police said they found the person, […]
Collider

The Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2022

Tonight, Sunday, February 13, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are going head-to-head at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Whether you're a longtime Bengals fan who can't believe that this is the first time in thirty years that they might have a shot at taking home a Super Bowl LVI ring or you're rooting for the Los Angeles Rams to win on their home turf, you're probably also excited about the other big part of Super Bowl Sunday. And no, I'm not talking about the halftime show which is headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, with American Sign Language performances by deaf rappers Sean Forbes and Warren Snipe. I'm talking about Super Bowl Commercials. The thing that keeps everyone entertained whether they're excited about the Super Bowl or the superb owls.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Outsider.com

Super Bowl LVI: What Is Eminem’s Net Worth?

The Real Slim Shady will be under the bright lights once again. That’s right, Outsiders. Eminem is set to perform at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. But what is the famous rapper’s net worth?. You better believe that Eminem will be earning himself a very nice paycheck...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Kendrick Lamar
POPSUGAR

The 2022 Super Bowl Was Full of Famous Faces

Super Bowl LVI brought out all the stars to SoFi Stadium on Sunday for the big game — including Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Jennifer Lopez, and others. The showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams ended with a huge win for the Rams, clinching their second Super Bowl title in a close finish 23-20 score.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halftime Show#Super Bowl Sunday#Dr Dre#American Football#Wcmh
SheKnows

The Best Celebrity Appearances at Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams made it all the way to the Super Bowl this year, which means that the biggest football night of the year was hitting very close to home for some of our favorite stars — many of whom turned out for the big game at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. From couples like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez and Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoying a date night to A-listers like Matt Damon, Jay-Z, and Dwayne Johnson, there’s a ton of star power filling the air for this year’s game, and we haven’t even gotten to the long list of performers who killed it at this year’s half-time show.
NFL
SheKnows

Halle Berry Breaks the Internet Almost Instantly With Surprise Super Bowl Opening Video

In a surprise turn of events, the Super Bowl LVI is starting off on an A-list note that nobody expected, but everyone was kind of hoping for. Just before the Super Bowl starts at 6:30, actress and director Halle Berry posted a video of herself introducing the Super Bowl. On Feb. 13, Berry posted a video to her Twitter of her in a sparkling pantsuit, walking through the stadium. It’s simply captioned, “Welcome to the #SuperBowl.” Welcome to the #SuperBowl 😉 pic.twitter.com/Z2ap6o1yhw — Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 13, 2022 As she’s walking, cameras flashing in her face, she says, “Welcome to the land...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Sports
AOL Corp

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Supports Dad's Halftime Performance at Super Bowl

Eminem had a special someone cheering him on while he performed in the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday. The Grammy-winning rapper — who took the stage at SoFi Stadium alongside Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg — was supported in the stands by his daughter Hailie Jade Scott.
NFL
ComicBook

The Rock Kicks off Super Bowl 2022 With Pre-Game Speech

Can you smell what The Rock is kicking? Dwayne Johnson will kick off Super Bowl 2022 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals with "Super Gold Sunday" on NBC, an opening tease honoring an "unprecedented day in sports media history": the airing of Super Bowl LVI and the 2022 Winter Olympics on February 13. The Black Adam star has hyped up his "electrifying" appearance during Sunday's Big Game, where Johnson will narrate the open for the 5 p.m. ET hour of the Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show. Johnson will then step onto the gridiron for a pre-kickoff speech from the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
NFL
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
The Spun

Danica Patrick Opened Up About Controversial Super Bowl Commercial

Former NASCAR driver turned business woman Danica Patrick was featured in several notable Super Bowl commercials over the years with GoDaddy.com. GoDaddy.com used a provocative, often controversial advertising style with their Super Bowl commercials, which always went viral. Patrick was a part of several commercials, though not all of them...
NFL
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
984K+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy